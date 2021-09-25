“Home Retailing in Norway, Market Shares, Summary and Forecasts to 2022”, provides data for historic and forecast retail sales, and also includes information on the business environment and country risk related to Norway retail environment. In addition, it analyzes the key consumer trends influencing Norway home industry.

Home is the second largest sector in the Norwegian retail industry, accounting for 18.6% of total sales in 2017. Sector sales produced 3.5% growth in 2012-2017 and are projected to grow at 3.5% CAGR during 2017-2022.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report at www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2386270

What else does this report offer?

– In-depth analysis of the latest trends in consumer shopping, covering the factors driving shopping, consumer insights, market dynamics

– The report also details major retailers in home category group with their product proposition analysis and market positioning in 2017 along with recent key developments

– Market insights based on consumer trends, changing economic and demographic factors, technology innovations, and other macroeconomic factors

– Retail sales and the fastest-growing product categories in home sector

– Qualitative and quantitative insights of changing retail dynamics in home sector.

Key Companies Mentioned:

IKEA, Montér, Byggmakker, Bygger’n, Maxbo, Bohus, Plantasjen, Europris, Clas Ohlson, Skeidar

Scope

– Norway retail market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% during 2017-2022

– Sector to grow steadily supported by improvement in economy and housing market

– Popular Scandinavian designs are strengthening category sales

– Home improvement & gardening products is the largest category within home sector

– Homewares is the fastest-growing category, supported by growing sales in the home sector

– Home specialists are projected to lose market share to online retail during 2017-2022

– IKEA and Montér are leading the sector driven by strong store network and online sales.

Reasons to buy

– Gain a comprehensive knowledge on home sector in the Norway retail market and develop a competitive advantage from the start of your supply chain

– Investigate current and forecast behavior trends in home category to identify the best opportunities to exploit

– Analysis of key international and domestic players operating in the home market

– Explore novel opportunities that will allow you to align your product offerings and strategies to meet demand by analyzing the vital economic and population trends, key consumer and technology trendsinfluencing the home market

– Analyze the recommended actions to align your marketing strategies with the crucial trends influencing consumer behavior

– Analysis of key international and domestic players operating in Norway retail market – including store counts and revenues that give you a competitive edge and identify opportunities to improve your market share.

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2386270

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Information:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +9164101019

Email: [email protected]