Hospital-acquired infection Diagnostics Market Emerging Technological Growth, Future Growth and Business Opportunities 2023- Abbott Laboratories, AdvanDX, Alere, AstraZeneca, Bayer Schering Pharma, Becton Dickinson & Company

Hospital-acquired infections are type of infections acquired during hospitalization and are commonly known as nosocomial infection. These infections can be acquired in hospital, nursing home, rehabilitation facility, outpatient clinic, or other clinical settings. They can be acquired from an infected patient, outside environment, or from a staff of that facility. The hospital-acquired infection diagnostics market is primarily driven by the growth in awareness among healthcare workers and proposed government initiatives by many governmental organizations. Further, in developing economies such as China, India, and Brazil, the cleanliness and hygiene is minimum. Hence, it results in more hospital-acquired infections, which further increases the demand for hospital-acquired infection diagnostics. However, the decline in hospital-acquired infections in the developed countries such as the U.S., Germany, and the UK impedes the market growth. The hospital-acquired infection diagnostics market was valued at $2,571 million in 2016, and is expected to reach at $4,311 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 7.5% from 2017 to 2023.

The hospital-acquired infection diagnostics market is segmented based on product, test type, application, infection type, end user and region. Based on product this market is segmented into instrument and reagents and consumables. Based on test type, the market is classified into molecular diagnostics, urinalysis, and immunoassay. Based on application, the market is divided into disease testing and drug resistance testing. Further, based on infection type, it is classified into hospital acquired pneumonia, bloodstream infections, surgical site infections, gastrointestinal Infections, urinary tract infections (UTI), and others. Based on end user this market is segmented into hospital, clinics, ambulatory surgery centres (ASC) and others. By region, the market is analysed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Top Manufacturer Detail-

Abbott Laboratories, AdvanDX, Alere, AstraZeneca plc, Bayer Schering Pharma LLC, Becton Dickinson & Company, Cepheid Inc., Roche AG, Daiichi Sankyo, Hologic

Hospital-acquired infection Diagnostics Market 2023 segmentation by technology, applications, and five major geographical regions. This Report covers the Major Players’ data, including: shipment, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size.

Table of Contents

1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.2 by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

2.2 Vendor Profile

2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

3 Global Market by Type

3.1 Market Share

3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products

4 Global Market by End-Use / Application

4.1 Market Share

4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics

4.2.1 Preference Driven

4.2.2 Substitutability

4.2.3 Influence by Strategy

4.2.4 Professional Needs

5 Global Market by Regions

5.1 Market Share

5.2 Regional Market Growth

5.2.1 North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 South America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

8 Asia-Pacific Market

8.1 by Type

8.2 by End-Use / Application

8.3 by Regions

9 South America Market

9.1 by Type

9.2 by End-Use / Application

9.3 by Regions

10 Middle East & Africa Market

10.1 by Type

10.2 by End-Use / Application

10.3 by Regions

