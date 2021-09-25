Infusion Pumps Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% and worth to be US$ 18,045.6 Million by 2025 including prominent players Smith Medical, Moog, ICU Medical, Insulet Corporation

Infusion pump is a device used to deliver liquids into a patient’s body in a regulated manner, the pump enables to deliver fluid in large and small amounts. The pump is used to deliver both nutrients and medication in the patient’s body. Infusion pumps are regularly used to administer critical fluids, including high-risk medications, pump failures can have significant implications for patient safety.

Some of the leading key players are BD, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Terumo Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Medtronic, Baxter International, Inc., Smith Medical, Moog, Inc., ICU Medical, Inc., and Insulet Corporation

The company players are indulged into development of novel and innovative products to cater the demands of users in the infusion pumps market. For instance, in June, 2018, Medtronic received an approval from FDA for launch of MiniMed(TM) 670G system to cure the type 1 diabetes patients for the age group of 7-13 years. The system is featured with the most advanced SmartGuard(TM) technology and CGM – the Guardian Sensor 3 to power the delivery of insulin in every five minutes according to the sensor glucose values.

Key factors driving the growth of infusion pumps market are, increasing incidence of chronic diseases, increasing number of surgical procedures performed and growing geriatric population. The report would be of an interest to various stakeholders operating in the infusion pumps market. These stakeholders include healthcare institutes, research institutes, infusion pumps product manufacturers and vendors, research consulting firms, infusion pumps providers, distributors and others.

The objective of the study is to describe, define, and forecast the infusion pumps market by type, application, end user, and region. The report also provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends). The report helps to analyze market with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall infusion pumps market.

Market Segmentation:

Infusion pumps market is segmented as type, application and end user. On the basis of type, the market is segmented ambulatory pumps, volumetric pumps, syringe pumps, and accessories. The ambulatory pumps segment is further classified as, enteral pumps, patient-controlled analgesia (PCA) pumps and insulin pumps. The volumetric pump is segmented based on types such as, smart pumps and elastomeric pumps. Based on application, the market is classified as, diabetes, chemotherapy, gastrointestinal diseases, and pediatrics. On the basis of end user, the infusion pumps is categorized as, hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgical centers and homecare.

Geographically, the global market fragmented across several regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East on the basis of different business verticals. In the era of developing and developed countries Infusion Pumps Market are holding the highest share. A clear picture of these market has been provided by presenting the market with distinctive info graphics.

The most vital key factors in the businesses have been elaborated to get thorough and accurate data of market dynamics. Rising needs and popularity of Infusion Pumps Market sector is driving the flow of the market towards progress. In addition to this, it lists the factors which are restraining the growth of the market.

