Interventional Oncology Global Market Summary, Sectionalization & Prediction to 2025
WiseGuyRerports.com Presents "Global Interventional Oncology Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025"
Interventional oncology is a subspecialty field of interventional radiology that deals with the diagnosis and treatment of cancerand cancer-related problems using targeted minimally invasive procedures performed under image guidance.
Interventional oncology has developed to a separate pillar of modern oncology and it employs X-ray, ultrasound, computed tomography (CT) or magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to help guide miniaturized instruments (e.g. biopsy needles, ablation electrodes, intravascular catheters) to allow targeted and precise treatment of solid tumours located in various organs of the human body, including but not limited to the liver, kidneys, lungs, and bones. Interventional oncology treatments are routinely carried out by interventional radiologists in appropriate settings and facilities.
In 2018, the global Interventional Oncology market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Interventional Oncology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Interventional Oncology development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Boston Scientific
BTG
Medtronic
Merit Medical
Terumo
Accuray
Alpinion Medical Systems
Angiodynamics
Atricure
Baylis Medical
Bovie Medical
Brainlab
Bsd Medical
C. R. Bard
C2 Therapeutics
Cardiofocus
Cook Medical
Eckert And Ziegler Bebig
Edap Tms
Elekta
Galil Medical
Healthtronics
Insightec
Medwaves
Mermaid Medical
Microsulis Medical
Monteris Medical
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Radiation Therapy
Ablation
Particle Embolization
Market segment by Application, split into
Liver Cancer
Lung Cancer
Kidney Cancer
Bone Cancer
Breast Cancer
Prostate Cancer
Pancreatic Cancer
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Interventional Oncology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Interventional Oncology development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
