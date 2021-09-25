ISCHEMIC HEART DISEASE MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019 – 2023

Global Ischemic Heart Disease Industry

New Study On “2019-2023 Ischemic Heart Disease Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Ischemic heart disease, also known as CHD (coronary heart diseases) and CAD (coronary artery disease) is caused by defect and damage in the heart. Silent ischemia is one of the most prevailing ischemic diseases across the globe, caused by heart attack without prior warning. Moreover, the people having previous heart attacks or have diabetes are more prone to silent ischemia. Unhealthy dietary habits such as excessive consumption of alcohol & tobacco and lack of exercise increase the risk of ischemic heart diseases around the globe.

Global ischemic heart disease market players such as Abbott Laboratories, Amgen Inc., Bayer AG, Sanofi SA, AstraZeneca PLC, Boston Scientific Corp., Genentech, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic, PLC, Merck KGaA, Siemens Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., and Stryker Corp. have been contributing significantly into the growth of the market. These companies are studied with different aspects in order to know about strategies opt by them in recent time. Major activities and business decisions taken by the market players of ischemic heart disease market includes merger & acquisition, product launch and so on.

Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3739569-global-ischemic-heart-disease-market-research-and-forecast-2018-2023

Various pivotal factors that are augmenting the ischemic heart disease market includes growing incidence and prevalence rate of hypertension, high cholesterol, diabetes, and obesity across the globe. Government funding for diagnosis, treatment and research and their initiative programs to increase the awareness toward disease is another major factor augmenting the growth of the market. However, the high costs of treatment coupled with the regular uncertainty seen in reimbursement policies can hamper the growth of the market. Opportunities that are expected to augment the market includes increasing awareness among people towards the heart diseases and improving healthcare system and healthcare spending in emerging economies.

A number of pipeline products by the major market player and various devices & drugs are expected to get Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval which is also contributing in the growth of the market. For instance, in March 2017, FDA approved COBRA PzF NCS (NanoCoated coronary stent) system in order to improve coronary luminal diameter in certain patients with ischemic heart disease. In May 2018, the US FDA approved the use of replacement heart valve in paediatric patients during the treatment of heart diseases.

Global ischemic heart disease market is further analyzed on the basis of the geographical regions which are contributing significantly in the market. On the basis of geography, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America and Europe are expected to have a major market for ischemic heart disease during the forecast period. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 800,000 mortalities are reported due to ischemic disease every year in the US. As per the European Heart Network, around 3.9 million mortalities are reported due to CVDs (cardiovascular diseases) every year in Europe, wherein, nearly 1.8 million cases are reported in European Union. Asia-Pacific is projected to exhibit the fastest growth in the global ischemic heart diseases market during the forecast period. This is mainly owing to the rising prevalence of heart diseases and strokes and increasing awareness towards CAD.

Research Methodology

The market study of global ischemic heart diseases market is incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research conducted by a research team at OMR. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to break down the market in various segments, derive total market size, market forecast, and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. Our team collects facts and data related to the market from different geography to provide a better regional outlook. In the report, the country-level analysis is provided by analyzing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behavior and macroeconomic factors. Numbers extracted from secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables our analyst to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. Our analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders, and industry experts. Primary research brings the authenticity of our reports.

Secondary Sources Include:

Financial reports of companies involved in the market

Authentic Public Databases such as the OECD, WHO, and others

Whitepapers, research-papers and news blogs

Company websites and their product catalog.

The report is intended for drug discovery companies, medical equipment companies, investment firms, government organizations for overall market analysis and competitive analysis. The report provides in-depth analysis on market size, growth opportunity, and will serve as a source for 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly integrating different models.

Market Segmentation-

Global Ischemic Heart Diseases Market Research and Analysis by Disease Type

Global Ischemic Heart Diseases Market Research and Analysis by Diagnosis Method

Global Ischemic Heart Diseases Market Research and Analysis by Treatment

The Report Covers-

Comprehensive research methodology of global ischemic heart diseases

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global ischemic heart diseases market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global ischemic heart diseases

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Companies Mentioned

1. Abbott Laboratories

2. Amgen Inc.

3. AstraZeneca PLC

4. Bayer AG

5. Boston Scientific Corp.

6. Cardinal Health, Inc.

7. Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd.

8. Edwards Lifesciences Corp.

9. General Electric Co.

10. Genentech, Inc.

11. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

12. Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd.

13. Medtronic, PLC

14. Merck KGaA

15. Meril Life Science Pvt. Ltd.

16. Sanofi SA

17. Siemens Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

18. Stryker Corp.

19. TERUMO CORP.

20. W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3739569-global-ischemic-heart-disease-market-research-and-forecast-2018-2023

Some Major Points from Table of content:

CHAPTER 1. REPORT SUMMARY

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments

1.2.2. By Geography

1.2.3. By Stakeholders

CHAPTER 2. MARKET OVERVIEW AND INSIGHTS

2.1. Definition

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendation

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Rules & Regulations

CHAPTER 3. MARKET DETERMINANT

3.1. Motivators

3.1.1. Rising Population with High Cholesterol, Diabetes, and Obesity

3.1.2. High Prevalence of CVD (Cardiovascular Disease)

3.1.3. Sedentary Lifestyle and Faulty Dietary Habits

3.1.4. Availability of Effective Surgical Treatments

3.2. Restraints

3.2.1. High Cost of Treatment

3.2.2. Uncertainty in Reimbursement Policies

3.3. Opportunities

3.3.1. Increasing Awareness Regarding Various Heart Diseases

3.3.2. Numerous Government Initiatives and Funding

3.3.3. Availability of Various Pipeline Products

Continued….

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

Also Read:

Global Valvular Heart Diseases Treatment Market Research and Forecast, 2018-2023

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.

Contact Us:

Norah Trent

+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349