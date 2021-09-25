Laboratory Robotics Market Trend Shows a Rapid Growth by 2027 – AB Controls, Beckman Coulter, Hudson Robotics, Tecan Group, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Universal Robots, Yaskawa Electric

The laboratory robotics is the process in which robots are used to perform or assist in several laboratory tasks. Laboratory robots enable the end-users with strong and faster output and empower them to process a huge volume of samples in considerably lesser time as compared to manual processing. Data analysis in research & clinical laboratories is essential for establishing a consequential result. Thus, laboratory robots are proved to be extremely beneficial in attaining the desired objective. Although these robots have found applications in varied industries as well as sciences, however, the pharmaceutical firms have used them above any other industry.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

1. AB Controls

2. ALS Automated Lab Solutions

3. Beckman Coulter Inc.

4. Cleveland Automation Engineering

5. Hudson Robotics

6. Peak Analysis and Automation (PAA)

7. Tecan Group

8. Thermo Fisher Scientific

9. Universal Robots

10. Yaskawa Electric

The laboratory robotics market is highly driven by different benefits offered by them, which includes minimal wastage, high speed & efficiency, task endurance, task reproducibility, enhanced safety, precision, high productivity, the ability to resist adverse environmental conditions, as well as monotony and tedium between laboratory workers. However, limitations such as limited flexibility, high installation cost, and lack of instinct for handling difficult or abstruse problems may act as a restraining factor to the growth of laboratory robotics market.

The “Global Laboratory Robotics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the laboratory robotics industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of laboratory robotics market with detailed market segmentation by application, end-user, and geography. The global laboratory robotics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading directional coupler market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global laboratory robotics market is segmented on the basis of application and end-user. Based on the application, the market is segmented into drug discovery, clinical diagnosis, microbiology solutions, genomics solutions, proteomics solutions, and others. The end-user segment of laboratory robotics market is classified into clinical laboratories and research laboratories.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global laboratory robotics market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). The laboratory robotics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the laboratory robotics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and SAM after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the laboratory robotics market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the laboratory robotics market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from laboratory robotics market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for laboratory robotics in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Laboratory robotics market.

The report also includes the profiles of key laboratory robotics companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Table of Contents:

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Laboratory Robotics Market – By Application

1.3.2 Laboratory Robotics Market – By End-user

1.3.3 Laboratory Robotics Market – By Region

1.3.3.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. LABORATORY ROBOTICS MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. ECOSYSTEM ANALYSIS

4.4. EXPERT OPINIONS

5. LABORATORY ROBOTICS MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

5.5. IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS

Continue….

