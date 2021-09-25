Lactose Market set to grow according to forecasts – key player FrieslandCampina Ingredients, Agropur cooperative Laitiere, Armor Pharma, Arla Foods, BASF

Lactose is a disaccharide which is a large sugar molecule that is made up of two smaller sugar molecules, glucose, and galactose. Lactose is naturally found in milk and dairy. It makes up around 2-8% of milk by weight. Human milk contains 7.2% of lactose which provides up to 50% of an infant’s energy needs whereas 4.7% of lactose is present in cow’s milk which provides up to 30% of an infant’s energy needs. Other than milk, lactose is also present in the cream, fresh cheeses, and yogurt. Lactose is essential for diet because it aids the absorption of calcium and phosphorus. Apart from these lactose helps in the growth of useful bacteria to fight unwanted organisms and promote health in the human intestine. It is expected that in the coming years lactose market is expected to grow at a tremendous pace.

Increase in the consumption for milk and milk products in the food & beverage household industry for their nutritional benefit is expected to drive the market. Furthermore, increasing usage of lactose in the medical and pharmaceutical industry is also projected to have a significant impact in the lactose market. Emerging usage of lactose in the cosmetic and personal care sector is evolving, which in turn is expected to generate untapped opportunity for the lactose market.

Leading key market players mentioned in the report:-

FrieslandCampina Ingredients

Agropur cooperative Laitiere

Armor Pharma

Arla Foods amba

BASF SE

BIOFAC A/S

DuPont

Fonterra Co-operative Group

Glanbia plc

Hilmar Ingredients

The global lactose market is segmented on the basis of type, end-use and form. Based on type, the market is segmented into lactulose, lactilol, gos, lactobionic acid, galactose, sialyllactose and others. On the basis of the end-use the market is segmented into animal feed, confectionery, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals and cosmetic and personal care. On the basis of the form the market is segmented into powder and granule.

What the report features:-

Global analysis of Lactose market from 2019 – 2027 illustrating the progression of the market.

Forecast and analysis of Lactose market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2019 – 2027

Forecast and analysis of Lactose market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America

This market research report administers a broad view of the Lactose market on a Global basis, presenting a forecast and statistics in terms of revenue during the forecast period. It covers an illustrative study with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Additionally, it demonstrates the future aspects and portrays a sketch of the key players involved in the Lactose market’s growth in terms of revenue.

The report contains imperative and pivotal details affecting the developments and growth of the market and also talks about the restricting factors that may restrain the Lactose market growth during the forecast period. Segmentations of the market are examined specifically to provide knowledge for supplementary market investments. Segmentation of the market on the basis of Dosage, Route of Administration and Application are elucidated in details portraying a descriptive structure of the market trends and restrictions affecting the Lactose market through the segments and sub-segments.

The report also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America providing an exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Lactose market.

The report also analyzes the factors affecting Lactose market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

