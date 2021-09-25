Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging Market Chemical & Material Growth, Supply Demand and Analysis By Types 2019-2024

Lamination Adhesives are a range of coatable adhesives used in the manufacture of laminated plastic cards. Different versions are available for screen printing, roller coat and flexible packaging application. In the report, it mainly contains solvent-based, solvent-free and water-based types.

Lamination adhesive downstream is wide, and the major fields are flexible packaging, medical packaging, industrial packaging and others. In recent years, social economy has developed rapidly. For demand market of lamination adhesives, there is also a certain space in the next few years, there is increasing trend with the rapid development of downstream industry.

Lamination adhesive has three types, which include water based lamination adhesives, solvent based lamination adhesives and solvent-free lamination adhesives. And each type has application industries relatively. With development of downstream market, it will need more lamination adhesive products. So, lamination adhesive has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce environmental protection and good performance lamination adhesive through improving technology.

The major raw materials for lamination adhesive are chloroprene rubber, SBS, acrylic, polyurethane, and other auxiliary chemicals. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of lamination adhesive. The production cost of lamination adhesive is also an important factor which could impact the price of lamination adhesive. The lamination adhesive manufacturers are trying to reduce production cost by developing production method.

According to this study, over the next five years the Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging market will register a 0.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 3000 million by 2024, from US$ 2850 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Water Based Adhesives

Solvent Based Adhesives

Solvent-free Adhesives

Segmentation by application:

Food Packaging

Medical Packaging

Industrial Packaging

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Henkel

Bostik

H.B. Fuller

Ashland

Dow

3M

Vimasco Corporation

Sika Automotive GmbH

Coim

Flint Group

Toyo-Morton

DIC Corporation

Huber Group

Comens Material

China Neweast

Jiangsu Lihe

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

