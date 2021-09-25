Latest Research report on Wax Market by focusing Opportunity, trends, Growth rate, Segment and Forecast 2023

Waxes are organic ingredients that are solid at normal room temperature but become free flowing fluids at high temperatures. The major commercial source of wax is crude oil. However, waxes are also produced from plants, lignite, animals, and insects. Paraffin/mineral wax, synthetic wax, and natural wax are the three types of waxes available in the market. These waxes differ in their chemical composition; however, the presence of normal alkanes is always high as compared to other ingredients.

The growth of the global wax market is majorly driven by increase in requirement of waxes in the packaging industry, as waxes offers exceptional resistance to water. Moreover, upsurge in demand for waxes from applications such as tire & rubber, coating, and floor polishes boosts the market growth. The use of waxes as a base ingredient in cosmetics products further supports the growth of the market. However, the market growth is restricted due to high prices of synthetic and natural waxes. Moreover, the shortage in supply of paraffin/mineral wax hampers the market growth. Conversely, rise in awareness towards wax-based natural cosmetics provides lucrative opportunity for the manufacturers.

The key players profiled in the report include Dow Corning, Akzo Nobel N.V., Evonik Industries, Arch Chemicals, BASF SE, Hexion Inc., Honeywell International, Lubrizol Corporation, The Clorox Company, and Momentive Performance Materials.

The report segments the global wax market based on type, application, and geography. Depending on type, the market is fragmented into paraffin/mineral, synthetic, and natural wax. The applications covered in the study include candles, packaging, emulsions, hot melts, floor polishes, and others. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Findings of the Wax Market:

North America dominated the market both in terms of value and volume

Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate from 2016 to 2023.

The LAMEA market contributed one-fifth of the global market revenue in 2016.

U.S. was the highest revenue contributor of the wax market globally in 2016.

China is projected to register the highest growth rate from 2016 to 2023 in the Asia-Pacific wax market.

China and India collectively contributed approximately more than 70% to the Asia-Pacific market revenue in 2016. In the same year, Japan contributed approximately one-seventh of the wax market in Asia-Pacific.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4: Global Wax Market By Type

Chapter 5: Global Wax Market, By Application

Chapter 6: Wax Market, By Geography

Chapter 7: Company Profiles

