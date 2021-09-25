Latest revolutionary Report on Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market boosted by rising demand for digitization in organizations with key players like Sentient Technologies Holdings, Manthan Software Services, Focal Systems, Microsoft Corporation, ViSenze

A holistic overview of the new research report of the global Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market analyzes the earlier and the present performance of the market. This statistical report also estimates the key trends and other significant factors which are persuading the market’s growth, to captivate a clear understanding of this market.

Global artificial intelligence in retail market is expected to grow from US$ 712.6 million in 2016 to US$ 27,238.6 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 51.2% between 2017 and 2025.

Inception of exponential technologies such as sensors, robotics, virtual reality, and artificial intelligence in the retail industry has enabled the retailers to enhance their interactions with consumers and transformed the way retail operations were performed. This change in the industry is prominently driven by the seismic shift in the shopping pattern of the consumers, and their preferences backed by demographic dividend across regions.

Key Benefits-

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market.

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa)

Some of The Major Players In Global Market:

1. Sentient Technologies Holdings Limited

2. Manthan Software Services Pvt. Ltd

3. Focal Systems Inc

4. Microsoft Corporation

5. ViSenze

6. Tata Consultancy Services Limited

7. Salesforce.com, Inc

8. Plexure Ltd.

9. Google,Inc

10. IBM Watson Group

The report focuses on an in-depth segmentation of this market based by retail format, technology, and application. The geographic segmentation of the report covers five major regions including; North Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SA). The regional market has been further bifurcated by respective countries. By application segment customer experience and management accounted for the largest share of the artificial intelligence in retail market in 2016; whereas, APAC region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Worldwide Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market Analysis to 2025 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Artificial Intelligence in Retail industry with a focus on the global market trend. Various segments of the market such as type/components/ application/industry verticals/ end-users are analyzed with robust research methodology which includes three step process starting with extensive secondary research to gather data from company profiles, global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, paid databases etc. followed by primary research (interviews) with industry experts/KOLs to gain their insights and views on current scenarios and future scope of the market as well as validating the secondary information, further internal statistical model is used to estimate the market size and forecasts till 2025.

Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market – Global Analysis to 2025 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

The overall Artificial Intelligence in Retail market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. Also, primary interview were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the Artificial Intelligence in Retail market.

Key highlights of the global Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market for the forecast years 2019-2025: