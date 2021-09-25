Lubricant Viscosity Index Improvers Market: Drivers, Revenue, Application Industry Demand Analysis 2024

Viscosity Index Improvers (VIIs), also known as Viscosity Modifiers, comprise a class of additives that improve the viscosity-temperature characteristics of the lubricant, making the oil’s viscosity more stable as its temperature changes.

Lubricant Viscosity Index Improvers is made from polymers, which are long and flexible molecules used in the production of lubricant to reduce lubricant viscosity changes at high and low temperatures. When viscosity index improvers are added to low-viscosity oils, they effectively thicken the oil as temperature increases. This means the lubricating effect of mineral oils can be extended across a wider temperature range.

The technical barriers of lubricant viscosity index improvers are not high, however, Industrial monopoly in the marker is rather serious, and several giants are Lubrizol, Oronite, Infineum, and Afton. These companies mainly distribute in the United States, Singapore, and Europe. Asia-Pacific is the largest consumer of lubricant viscosity index improvers with 36.23% share in 2016.

Lubricant viscosity index improvers improve the viscosity-temperature characteristics of the lubricant, making the oil’s viscosity more stable as its temperature changes. Lubricant viscosity index improvers are commonly used in multigame engine oils, gear oils, automatic transmission fluids, power-steering fluids, greases and some hydraulic fluids. Therefore, growing demand for automotive industry and industrial lubricant has driven the growth of global lubricant viscosity index improvers market. The demand for lubricant viscosity index improvers is expected to continue increasing during the period of 2016-2022. Lubricant viscosity index improvers industry will usher in a stable growth space.

In the past few years, the price of lubricant viscosity index improvers decreased and we expect the price will slightly lower in the next few years. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, employee wages, and equipment depreciation will play a significant role in promoting the cost of lubricant viscosity index improvers. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. With the snatch for market share in emerging regions, the competition in lubricant viscosity index improvers industry will become more intense.

According to this study, over the next five years the Lubricant Viscosity Index Improvers market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Lubricant Viscosity Index Improvers business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Lubricant Viscosity Index Improvers market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Lubricant Viscosity Index Improvers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Olefin Copolymer VI Improver (OCP)

Polymethacrylate Viscosity Index Improver (PMA)

Others(Such as PIB, SEBS)

Segmentation by application:

Automotive Lubricants

Industrial Lubricants

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Lubrizol

Oronite

Infineum

Afton

BASF

Evonik

Sanyo Chemical

Shengyang Greatwall

Nanjing Runyou

Xingyun Chemical

Shanghai High-Lube Additives

YASHIKE LAI’EN

BPT Chemical

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Lubricant Viscosity Index Improvers consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Lubricant Viscosity Index Improvers market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Lubricant Viscosity Index Improvers manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Lubricant Viscosity Index Improvers with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Lubricant Viscosity Index Improvers submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

