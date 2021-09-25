Network Forensics 2019 Market Analysis; By Key Players, Applications, Growth Trends, Share & Segment Forecast to 2024
Network Forensics Market 2019
Scope of the Report:
The global Network Forensics market is valued at million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of between 2019 and 2024.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Network Forensics.
Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.
This report studies the Network Forensics market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Network Forensics market by product type and applications/end industries.
Market Segment by Companies, this report covers
IBM Corporation
Cisco Systems
Fireeye
Corero Network Security
LogRhythm
NETSCOUT
RSA Security (Dell)
Symantec Corporation
Blue Coat Systems (Symantec)
Check Point Software Technologies
DVV Solutions
Fortinet
Network Critical Solutions
Niksun
Packet Forensics
Prevoyance Cyber Forensic
SAVVIUS
PacketSled
Trustwave Holdings
Viavi Solutions
EMC RSA
Savvius
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Hardware
Software
Services
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
Government
Healthcare
Energy and Utilities
Education
Telecom and IT
Manufacturing
Retail
Others
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Network Forensics Market Overview
2 Manufacturers Profiles
3 Global Network Forensics Market Competition, by Players
4 Global Network Forensics Market Size by Regions
5 North America Network Forensics Revenue by Countries
6 Europe Network Forensics Revenue by Countries
7 Asia-Pacific Network Forensics Revenue by Countries
8 South America Network Forensics Revenue by Countries
9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Network Forensics by Countries
10 Global Network Forensics Market Segment by Type
11 Global Network Forensics Market Segment by Application
12 Global Network Forensics Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
List of Tables and Figures
Continued…..
