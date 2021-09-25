Offshore Wind Market To Reach The Valuation Of USD 49,741 Mn By 2023

The detailed report published by Market Research Future (MRFR) projects that the global offshore wind market is marked to exhibit significant expansion at a CAGR of 11.12% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2023. The global offshore wind market is also anticipated to reach the market valuation of USD 49,741 Mn by the end of the review period. High Demand For Renewable Energy Sources To Propel The Growth Of The Global Offshore Wind Market Over The Review Period. Offshore Wind Market Report Segmented by Component (Turbine, Tower, Blades Electrical Infrastructure and Nacelle), By Location (Shallow Water (< 30m Depth), Transitional Water (30m – 60m Depth) and Deep Water (> 60m Depth)) and By Region – Global Forecast to 2023.

Offshore Wind Market Prominent Players Analyzed are:

General Electric (the U.S.), Siemens (Germany), Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co., Ltd (Korea), Vestas Wind Systems A/S (Denmark), Senvion SA (Luxembourg), ENERCON GmbH (Germany), Suzlon Group (India), Dong Energy A/S (Denmark), EEW Group (Germany), and Goldwind Windenergy GmbH (China).

Global Offshore Wind Market: Synopsis

Offshore Wind energy farms are constructed offshore on continental shelves to harvest wind energy and generate electricity. As offshore winds are comparatively of higher current as compared to land winds, a higher contribution of electricity generation can be obtained through these installations. Growing investment for the development of non-conventional electricity generation by utilizing renewable sources, increasing preference towards renewable energy sources over non-renewable sources as a result of rise in environmental concerns, and increased research activities for the development of highly durable windmills that require low maintenance cost are majorly propelling the growth of the global offshore wind market during the assessment period.

Other factors such as increasing approval for the installation of wind farms in various region in order to tackle the major issue of energy crisis by developing alternative energy sources that can harvest energy through natural elements and rise in concerns regarding the adverse effects caused on the environment due to exploitation of non-renewable energy sources such as fossil fuels are fueling the growth of the global offshore wind market

Offshore Wind Market Segmental Analysis

The global offshore wind market has been segmented on the basis of component type and location.

Based on component type, the global offshore wind market has been segmented into turbine, substructure, electrical infrastructure, and others.

Based on location, the global offshore wind market has been segmented into shallow water (<30m depth), transitional water (30m-60m depth), and deep water (>60m depth).

Global Offshore Wind Industry Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global offshore wind market has been segmented into four major regions such as Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, North America, and the rest of the world. T

he Europe region commands the maximum share of the global offshore wind market during the assessment period. The factors such as growing investment for the development of non-conventional electricity generation by utilizing renewable sources, increasing preference towards renewable energy sources over non-renewable sources as a result of rise in environmental concerns, and increased research activities for the development of highly durable windmills that require low maintenance cost are majorly propelling the growth of the global offshore wind market in the Europe region.

Scope of the Report

The report for Global Offshore Wind Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

