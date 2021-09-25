Online Travel Market is Growing at rapid pace Globally | Industry Analysis and Forecast Report

The global market is expected to garner $1,091 billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 11.1% during the period 2016-2022. Growth of the online travel market is driven by the increase in internet penetration, rise in disposable income of people in emerging markets, and ease of comparing a variety of travel options online. Market players are introducing innovative travel and vacation package deals to assist travelers in making sound travel decisions as per their spending capability, such as affordable packages for international destination, discounts on car rentals and cash back on international flights.

Some of the major players operating in the market are Expedia, Inc., Priceline Group Inc., TripAdvisor LLC, Ctrip.Com International, Ltd., Hostelworld Group, Hotel Urbano Travel and Tourism Sa, Cheapoair.Com, Trivago Gmbh, Thomas Cook Group plc, MakeMytrip Limited, Alibaba Group, Elong, Inc., TUI Group, Tuniu Corporation, AirGorilla, LLC, Hays Travel limited, Airbnb, and Yatra Online Private Limited

Get sample copy of report at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00012918

The market is categorized by mode of booking, types of platform, types of services, age group and geography. By mode of booking, the online travel market comprises online travel agencies (OTAs) and direct travel suppliers. Based on types of platform, the market is sub-segmented into mobile and desktop. By types of services, it is sub-segmented by transportation, travel accommodation, and travel packages. Based on age group, the market is bifurcated into 22-31, 32-43, 44-56, and >56. By geography, the market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Findings

Growing exposure to multimedia phones and increased penetration of online services would accelerate the growth of the overall online travel market.

India is estimated to be the fastest growing country in Asia-Pacific, growing at a CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period.

Travelers within the age group of 22 and 31 years are more inclined towards online travel services, as they are more tech savvy and are constantly connected to social media.

Flights and hotel bookings are anticipated to grow at an unprecedented rate.

Purchase this report at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00012918

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4: Global Online Travel Market By Mode Of Booking

Chapter 5: Global Online Travel Market By Types Of Platform

Chapter 6: Global Online Travel Market, By Service Types

Chapter 7 Global Online Travel Market, By Age Group

Chapter 8 Global Online Travel Market, By Geography

Chapter 7 Company Profile

About us:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.

We provide best in classcustomer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider. We also offer enterprise subscriptions which provide significant cost savings to our clients.

Contact us:

Premium Market Insights,

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.premiummarketinsights.com