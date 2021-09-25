Oral Care in South Africa 2019

In 2016, oral care recorded healthy current value growth of 9% in spite of fierce price competition. This performance can largely be attributed to the premiumisation trend, with many consumers trading up to products, such as electric toothbrushes. Oral care is also benefiting from a strong government focus on improving South Africa’s oral health, with official statistics indicating that an estimated 90% of South Africans suffer from gum disease at some point in their life. The government notably…

Oral Care in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2012-2016, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2021 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Dental Floss, Denture Care, Mouth Fresheners, Mouthwashes/Dental Rinses, Tooth Whiteners, Toothbrushes, Toothpaste.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

