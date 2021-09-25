Outdoor Backpacks Market 2019-2025, by Kelty, Marmot Mountain, Mountain Hardwear, Thule, AMG, CamelBak Products
Backpacks in general fall into one of four categories: frameless, external frame, internal frame, and bodypack. Outdoor Backpacks in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Outdoor Backpacks in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Outdoor Backpacks market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Individuals who are engaged in outdoor recreational activities like camping, hiking, and trekking are the major consumers of outdoor backpacks.
One of the major factors responsible for the market’s growth in the region is the increasing number of participation in outdoor recreational activities.
In 2017, the global Outdoor Backpacks market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Outdoor Backpacks market based on company, product type, application and key regions.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Outdoor Backpacks include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers.
The key manufacturers in the Outdoor Backpacks include
Arc’teryx
Kelty
Marmot Mountain
Mountain Hardwear
Thule
AMG
CamelBak Products
Dakine
Deuter Sport
Gelert
Gregory Mountain Products
High Sierra
JanSport
Osprey Packs
Market Size Split by Type
15-35 Liters
36-60 Liters
Above 60 Liters
Market Size Split by Application
Specialty Stores
Departmental Stores, Hypermarkets, And Supermarkets
Online Retail
Warehouse Clubs
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
