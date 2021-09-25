Percutaneous Coronary Intervention Market Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Geographical Segmentation Analysis and Forecasts Report 2019-2023

Global Percutaneous Coronary Intervention Market is expected to reach over USD 15,205 million by 2023, growing at approximately 7.10% CAGR during the forecast period (2018-2023). The market stood at USD 10,160.9 million in 2017.

Global Percutaneous Coronary Intervention Market – Key Players

Key players profiled in the report are

Abbott Vascular

Svelte Medical

Medtronic Plc.

Boston Scientific

Sysmetis

Cardiac Dimensions

Acrostak

Edwards Lifesciences

Global Percutaneous Coronary Intervention Market – Insights

Percutaneous Coronary Intervention Market is a non-invasive procedure used to treat narrowing arteries of the heart in coronary artery diseases including angina, acute myocardial infarction, and multivessel coronary artery disease (CAD), among others. PCI procedure involving cardiac catheterization help in providing relief in the symptoms of coronary heart diseases and reduce damages to the heart after or during a heart attack.

Get Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3166

In recent years, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases related to heart, globally, the percutaneous coronary intervention market is growing at a rapid pace. Moreover, the increasing adoption of PCI procedures performed on patients with coronary artery disease is escalating the market constantly.

In addition to the growing prevalence of coronary heart diseases, the ever-increasing population worldwide and the increasing demand for the quality healthcare systems are factors expected to propel market volume till 2023.

Global Percutaneous Coronary Intervention Market – Segmentation

The Global Percutaneous Coronary Intervention Market has been segmented on the basis of product type and end-user.

Various product types are segmented into coronary stents, percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty (PTCA) catheters, coronary guidewires, and accessories. Among these, the subsegment coronary Stent accounted for the largest share of 54% share in 2017. It was valued at USD 5452.5 million in the same year. It is further projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.81% during the forecast period.

By End-user, the market has been segmented into hospitals & specialty clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, research & academic institutes, and others. Out of these, the subsegment hospitals & specialty clinics accounted for 43% of the market share in 2017 and valued at USD 4,374.9 million. The subsegment is estimated to continue with its dominance registering a CAGR of 7.57% over the assessment period. The large share can be credited to the mushrooming of hospital chains amid increasing demands for quality patient care.

Global Percutaneous Coronary Intervention Market – SWOT Analysis

Strength:

Growing research and development.

High product development especially technological advanced products

Weakness:

High cost of treatment.

Risk of complications and infections.

Opportunities:

Growing income

Low elasticity of demand

Rise of heart specialty hospital

Threats:

Growing awareness against fast and fatty food

Global Percutaneous Coronary Intervention Market – Regional Analysis

US accounts for the maximum market share of the global percutaneous coronary intervention market and the market is expected to increase continuously in coming years. This can be attributed to increasing pool of awareness and the growing acceptability of percutaneous coronary intervention. Advancing technologies within the percutaneous coronary intervention such as advanced silicone and polymer implants is also driving the market. However, there is a definite shift of percutaneous coronary intervention market to Asia pacific and Latin America with the most active part played by medical tourism industry.

Research Methodology:

The research report – Global Percutaneous Coronary Intervention Market by Market Research Future comprises of in-depth primary research and the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects of various industry experts. Key opinions of market leaders enable to gain a deeper insight of the market performance. The detailed market analysis gives a clear picture of the current market scenarios including past and future market size in terms of value as well as volume alongside the technological advancement, macroeconomy, and governing factors of the market. The report provides detailed information and strategies of top-notch players in the market while providing a broad study of the various segments and regions with respect to the market.

Browse Complete 80 Pages Premium Research Report Enabled with Tables and Figures @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/percutaneous-coronary-intervention-market-3166

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]