Pet Insurance Market 2019-2023 by Petplan Pet Insurance, Embrace Pet Insurance Agency, Royal & Sun Alliance (RSA), Pethealth Inc.

The Global Pet Insurance Market size was valued at USD 3.21 billion in 2018. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.92 % to reach USD 5.89 billion by 2023.

Pet Insurance pays partly or in total for the treatment of the injured or ill pet of the insured person. Some pet insurance policies also pay out in cases of the death of the pet, and also when the pet is lost or stolen. Pet insurance coverage includes unexpected illnesses, accidents, and injuries for pet animals such as dogs, cats, rabbits, horses, exotic pets, and other pets, depending on the policy chosen.

Coverage of some policies includes congenital, hereditary, and chronic conditions such as cancer, and costs associated with the diagnosis of the same such as CAT scan, ultrasound imaging, veterinary exam fees, prescription medication, MRI testing, and even non-routine dental treatment. However, there are pet insurance plans which do not cover routine dental cleaning, parasite or preventative flea treatments, and particular hereditary and congenital conditions.

Contrary to popular thinking, pet insurance is not a variation of human health insurance, and is actually a form of property insurance, wherein pet owners are reimbursed by the insurance firm in response to the claims filed by the owner.

What’s affecting market growth:

• In recent times, there has been a substantial increase in the number of people owning pets globally. Further, owing to increased availability of healthcare benefits, the numbers of pet owners are only set to increase in the near future. (+ve)

• Increasing concern of pet owners about the health of their pets, and a general increase in disposable income combined with decrease in healthcare costs which aid them in providing proper healthcare to pets, which accounts for the increase of more than 10 percent in healthcare spending in the past decade. (+ve)

• Growing acceptance of sophisticated and expensive treatments. (+ve)

• Increasing awareness of consumers about insurance policies and policy types. (+ve)

• Rising veterinary costs which dampen consumer demand. (-ve)

• Exclusions in pet insurance policies which do not provide necessary coverage and cover only basic insurance. (-ve)

• Lack of awareness about pet insurance policies in developing regions of the world. (-ve)

Market Segmentation:

The pet insurance market is categorised on the basis of policy, policy type, and region.

The policy segment of the market is categorised into

• Cat Insurance

• Dog Insurance

• Horse Insurance

• Rabbit Insurance

• Exotic Pet Insurance

• Others

The dog insurance segment accounts for the major share of the market, followed by the cat insurance segment. The major share of the dog insurance segment is owing to the increasing popularity of dog ownership not only for bonding purposes but also as a status symbol. The exotic pet insurance segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment justified by the growing number of premiums filed for exotic pets, fuelled by the increased availability and ease of buying of exotic pets, followed consequently by lucrative insurance plans from insurance firms.

On the basis of policy type, the market is categorised into:

• Lifetime Cover

o Accidental Cover

o Illness Cover

• Non-lifetime Cover

o Accidental Cover

o Illness Cover

• Others

The lifetime cover segment accounts for the major market share, followed by the non-lifetime cover segment. The major share of the lifetime cover segment is owing to the growing number of pet owners subscribing to insurance plans with very young pets in comparison to those pet owners having grownup or old pets and generally opt for non-lifetime cover plans.

