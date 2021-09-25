PharmSource-MandA in the Contract Manufacturing Industry: Implications and Outlook-2019 Edition
This report is the 2nd edition of our analysis of Mergers and Acquisitions in the contract manufacturing industry. PharmSource is the most definitive, trustworthy source of strategic insight on this topic in the bio/pharmaceutical realm.
Enquire more details of the report at: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2495601
Scope
– Helps bio/pharmaceutical manufacturing, development, and supply chain executives understand the implications of M&A activity on their supply base and sourcing options.
– Helps executives at CMOs and associated contract services companies and investors to recognize the significance of M&A activities for the competitive dynamics of the industry and how company strategies must change to address the altering market.
– To gain insights that might enable predictions of the nature and implications of M&A activity in the next three to five years.
Reasons to buy
This 52-page report gives important, expert insight you won’t find in any other source. 28 tables and figures throughout the report illustrate major points and trends. This report is required reading for –
– CMOs: market trends, strategic planning, competitive intelligence, performance benchmarking
– Bio/Pharma: supplier performance benchmarking, market trends, competitive intelligence
– Private equity and Stock analysts: target identification and analysis, portfolio company performance benchmarking.
Companies Mentioned:
3SBio
ABC Laboratories
Absorption Systems
Abzena
Acacia Lifesciences
Accucaps
Accuratus Lab Services
Advanced BioScience Laboratories
Advantar Laboratories
Aeras
Agere Pharmaceuticals
AGIC Capital
Ajinomoto
Akorn
Albany Molecular Research Inc. (AMRI)
Make an Inquiry before [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2495601