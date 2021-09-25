Poultry Diagnostics Market: By Growth, Type, Application, End User, Dynamic Factors, Market Analysis, 2013 – 2017 and Forecast, 2018 – 2023

The Poultry Diagnostics Market was worth USD 0.25 million in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 0.62 million by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.45% during the forecast period. Expanding outbreak of diseases, for example, Avian Influenza is fundamental driver for the significant development of the poultry diagnostic market. Outbreak of poultry diseases are the prime factor in charge of the critical development of the poultry diagnostics market. These diseases of groups are influencing the worldwide exchange of broilers, turkeys, layers, and water fowl. Thus, there have been constant endeavours to build the awareness about these diseases among farmers. A rise of animal health information portals particularly in the developed economies is foreseen to impel development over the figure time frame.

Competitive Insights

The leading players in the market are Bioneer, BioGenetics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, BioChek, ID Vet, FinTech, Idexx Laboratories, MEGACOR Diagnostik GmbH, Qiagen and Zoetis. The market is united in nature with major players accounting for a significant share. There are various local manufacturers present in this space. Organizations are expanding geographic presence with online and offline offers of poultry diagnostic products.

Test Type Outlook and Trend Analysis

The ELISA is major contributor in the poultry diagnostics market. ELISA tests are used for the different kinds of avian flu which has repetitive outbreaks in different locales. Furthermore, ELISA test is cost efficient, precise and has more specificity and sensitivity. All these components added to the critical share of ELISA tests. PCR based test followed ELISA test and held over 30.0% of the share in 2016.

Disease Type Outlook and Trend Analysis

Avian Influenza drove the market with over 24.0% share in 2016. Repetitive outbreaks of influenza (bird flu) in Southeast Asian and African nations added to the significant share. Domestic birds is commonly contaminated by the low pathogenic type resulting in respiratory diseases, decrease in egg generation and subclinical infections.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis

North America drove global poultry diagnostic market with over 35.0% share in 2016. This can be credited to their enhanced infrastructure in regard to animal health, vast distribution network, existence of multinational players and rising awareness amongst farmers boost the development of this segment.

The Poultry Diagnostics Market is segmented as follows-

By Test Type:

PCR

ELISA

Others

By Disease Type:

Avian Influenza

Avian Mycoplasmosis

Infectious Bursal Disease

Avian Encephalomyelitis

Chicken Anemia

Avian Salmonellosis

Newcastle Disease

Infectious Bronchitis

Avian Pasteurellosis

Avian Reovirus

Other Diseases

Research objectives:

Analyzing the outlook of the Poultry Diagnostics Market with the recent trends and SWOT analysis

Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

Poultry Diagnostics Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the Poultry Diagnostics Market.

Poultry Diagnostics Market value (USD Million) and volume (Units Million) data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

1-year analyst support, along with the data support in excel format.

Table of Content:

Global “Global Poultry Diagnostics Market” Research Report 2019-2024

Chapter 1: Industry Overview

Chapter 2: Poultry Diagnostics Market International Market Analysis

Chapter 3: Environment Analysis of Poultry Diagnostics Market

Chapter 4: Analysis of Revenue by Classifications

Chapter 5: Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications

Chapter 6: Analysis of Poultry Diagnostics Market Revenue Market Status.

Chapter 7: Analysis of Poultry Diagnostics Market Industry Key Vendors

Chapter 8: Sales Price and Gross Margin Analysis

Chapter 9: Marketing Trader or Distributor Analysis of Poultry Diagnostics Market

Chapter 10: Development Trend of Poultry Diagnostics Market Industry 2019-2024

Chapter 11: Industry Chain Suppliers of Poultry Diagnostics Market with Contact Information

Chapter 12: New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Poultry Diagnostics Market

Chapter 13: Conclusion of the Global Poultry Diagnostics Market Research Report