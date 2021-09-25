Private and Public Cloud in Financial Services Market 2019, by AWS, Microsoft, Alibaba, Fujitsu, Google, IBM

The global private and public cloud in Financial Services market is expected to reach xx million by 2025 from xx million in 2017, with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast 2018-2025. Financial services are increasing adopting Cloud Solutions for CRM, portfolio management, business analytics and also offer decision-making support. With these solutions and services companies are able to analyze, manage and store huge amount of data for the future use.

These services also help save money for better hardware equipment as tasks like easy access and shifting of documents can be done very easily. They are environment-friendly and reduce lot of paperwork. Businesses can develop long-term business plans and strategies due to the increased use of Private and Public Cloud in Financial Services market.

A financial services firm that relies totally on IT services can profit tremendously from cloud computing as it provides ease of scaling-in and scaling-out, agile time-to-market for deploying systems, enterprise technology standardization and ability to access applications and data on the move. These critical consideration factors will urge more financial services firms to use cloud computing.

Some key challenges that financial firms face due to adoption of private or public cloud is their data being compromised and monetization of their client’s data by cloud vendors. While allocating assets and benchmarking rebalance strategies, Risk analyst and Portfolio Managers become apprehensive about their data. As placing data on same cloud might give access to their competitors. Financial services firms monitor their business in highly regulated environment and any fault or inaccuracy in data of customers could result in reputational implications and lead to lawsuit claims from customer side.

Financial firms are benefitted with cloud services and as an initiative, NYSE Euronext aiming at dealers, brokers, hedge funds and other market makers, have introduced a PaaS community cloud service. This system can host customer services and applications such as algorithmic testing, electronic data, regulatory reporting and market data analysis.

The key players covered in this study

AWS

Microsoft

Alibaba

Fujitsu

Google

IBM

Jack Henry & Associates

Oracle

Rackspace

Red Hat

VMware

Eze Castle Integration

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software As A Service (SaaS)

Infrastructure As A Service (IaaS)

Platform As A Service (PaaS)

Market segment by Application, split into

Bank

Insurance Company

Securities Company

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

