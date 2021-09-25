Radio frequency component (RFC) Market 2022 by Key Trends, Application, Region, Segmentation and Revenue Analysis

The global Radio frequency component market is expected to grow from USD ~6 Billion in 2016 to USD~ 16 Billion by 2022, at an estimated CAGR of ~16%. The growth of this market can be constrained by factors such as the growing installed base of the barcode system in several industries and low awareness of radio frequency components. The growth is also restrained because of comparatively higher expenditures as compared to the barcode systems.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the market of radio frequency component market are – Qorvo Inc. (U.S.), Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Japan), Tsinghua Unigroup (China), Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (U.S.), Broadcom Limited (U.S.), Vectron International, Inc. (U.S.), Danaher Corp. (U.S.), WIN Semiconductors Corp. (Taiwan) and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan) among others.

Radio Frequency Component (RFC) Market – Overview

The use of RF components is increasing substantially due to Market reports linked to the semiconductors and electronics industry have been made available by Market Research Future which creates reports on other industry verticals that summaries the current market scenarios. The market is anticipated to increase worth to USD 16 Billion while development at an estimated CAGR of 16% in the forecast period.

The ability of radio frequency components to offer miniaturization, high switching rate, reliability, reciprocity, and weight reduction is increasing the market development pace. The rise in the level of communication devices globally is also an incentive factor driving the overall growth of the market. The capability of incorporation of these components in very small devices is expected to increase the market’s growth curve. The fast pace of technological advancements in wireless communication is anticipated to transform the radio frequency components market in the upcoming period.

Segmental Analysis

The radio frequency component market has been segmented on the basis of material, components, and end-users. The components segment of the market comprises of filters, antenna switches, amplifiers, duplexer, and modulators & demodulators. On the basis of materials, the radio frequency component market consists of gallium arsenide, nitride, silicon, indium phosphide, and others. The segmentation on the basis of end users consists of automotive, consumer electronics, military, and telecommunication among others.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of radio frequency component market encompasses regions such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and the rest of the world. The North American region is anticipated to influence the radio frequency component market due to a vast number of early technology adopters and the very established telecom sector in the North American region. The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to undergo growth due to the increase in consumer disposable income which is likely to lead to a rise in the adoption of consumer electronic products with connectivity features. The European region is anticipated to witness an escalating demand rate in the radio frequency component market with the growing use of electronic devices for commercial, industrial, and residential purposes.

Competitive Analysis

The framework for growth plans has enthused the market for potential new entrants. The modifications seen in terms of strategy execution and creation are modifying the development pace of the market. The plan-making process in the market has become considerably easier in which deviations are well accounted for, this approach increases the overall success of these plans in the market. The development patterns are revised in tandem to the customer likings to realize greatest growth, and in the long run, viability. The market contenders are making considerable adjustments to minimize the incidence of competitive disadvantage. The leadership inclinations in the market are emphasizing the level of growth that can be achieved in the present market scenario. The market is also well prepared to meet the challenges and keep up with the dynamic progress trends efficiently.

Industry Updates:

Jun 2018 MIT researchers have created a novel transmitter that frequency hops each individual 1 or 0 bit of a data packet, every microsecond, which is fast enough to prevent even the quickest hackers through a random by using a unique radio frequency (RF) channel, so hackers can’t pin down any specified packet. The transmitter controls frequency-agile devices called bulk acoustic wave (BAW) resonators and rapidly switches between a wide range of RF channels, sending information for a data bit with each hop. In addition, the researchers combined a channel generator that, each microsecond, chooses the random channel to send each bit.

