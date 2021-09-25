Remote Sensing Technology Market Revenue Growth Predicted by 2019-2023

Remote Sensing Technology Market, By Technology (Active Remote Sensing Passive Remote Sensing), By Application (Landscape Assessment, Geology and Mineral Exploration) – Global Forecast 2023

Market Scenario:

The remote sensing technology can be defined as characteristics of objects which can be identified, measured or analyzed without direct contact. Contribution of military forces in remote sensing technology includes infrared photography, thermal imagery, radar scanning, and satellites. The first type of technology, makes use of light in the infrared portion of electromagnetic spectrum. The infrared photography measures reflection of infrared radiation. Thermal imaging indicates the amount of radiation that is emitted by the source.

The market segmentation of remote sensing technology is done on technology and application. The segmentation on the basis of technology includes active sensing technology and passive sensing technology. Active sensor emits radiation which is directed toward the target to be investigated. The radiation reflected from the target is detected and measured by the sensor. Advantages for active sensors include the ability to obtain measurements anytime, regardless of the time of day or season. Active sensors can be used for examining wavelengths which are not sufficiently provided by the sun, such as microwaves and to better control the way a target is illuminated.

The global remote sensing technology market is expected to grow approximately at USD 18 Billion by 2023, at approx. of 10% CAGR between 2019 and 2023.

Study Objectives of Remote Sensing Technology Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the remote sensing technology market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To analyze the remote sensing technology market based on porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, And Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment on the basis of technology and application.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the remote sensing technology

Key Players:

The prominent players in the Remote Sensing Technology Market are- General Dynamics Corp. (U.S.), Northrop Grumman Corporation (U.S.), Raytheon Corporation (U.S.), Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.), Honeywell Technology Solutions Inc. (U.S.), ITT Corp. (U.S.), Thales Group (France), Lumasense Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Leica Geosystems Holdings AG (Switzerland) among others.

Segments:

Remote sensing technology market segmentation on the basis of Technology and Application.

Remote Sensing Technology Market by Technology:

Active Remote Sensing

Passive Remote Sensing

Remote Sensing Technology Market by Application:

Landscape Assessment

Air Quality

Water Quality

Floodplain Mapping and Emergency Management

Healthcare

Geology and Mineral Exploration

Oceanography

Agriculture

Others

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of remote sensing technology market in North America, Europe, Asia -Pacific and Rest of the World is as follows. Growing advancement in the remote sensing technology led to its expansion in land assessment techniques. The North-America market of remote sensing technology is leading because of the technological advancements and highly equipped and powerful defense force. Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow because of huge investment by government to enhance and strengthen defense technologies.

Intended Audience

IT Solution Providers

Government Organizations

Research/Consultancy firms

Sensors Manufacturers

Technology Solution Providers

Defense Force Organization

