SCADA in Oil and Gas Market Global Analysis and 2019-2024 Forecast Report

ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced "Global SCADA in Oil and Gas Market" report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global SCADA in Oil and Gas Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (ABBSchneider ElectricRockwell AutomationMitsubishi ElectricSiemens General ElectricYokogawa ElectricPSILarsen & ToubroEmerson ElectricIBMHoneywellTechnipfmc)

SCADA is an automation system that helps to acquire data from remote devices, such as transmitters, pumps, and valves, installed in the field. It uses the SCADA software platform to provide remote control, and helps to operate the devices accordingly. It also functions as a graphic display, trending, alarm, and stores data. Earlier, a generic SCADA system was used to be implemented in all end-user industries; however, advances in technology have led to customized SCADA systems that are designed to meet specific requirements of each industry.

Scope of the Global SCADA in Oil and Gas Market Report

This report studies the SCADA in Oil & Gas market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the SCADA in Oil & Gas market by product type and applications/end industries.

North America is expected to dominate the this market during the forecast period, due to increase in investments in the pipeline infrastructure and increased adoption of cloud services in the region. Growing investments in refineries and exploration of new oil & gas fields in the US and Canada is also expected to drive the demand for SCADA in the oil & gas industry in North America.

The global SCADA in Oil & Gas market is valued at 3410 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 4790 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of SCADA in Oil & Gas.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

Global SCADA in Oil and Gas Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global SCADA in Oil and Gas Market Segment by Type

Hardware

Software

Service

Global SCADA in Oil and Gas Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Onshore

Offshore

