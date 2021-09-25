Security Guard Market by Size | Growth | Analysis | Trends and Forecasts to 2019-2025

“Global Security Guard Market 2025” Report Provides Porters Five Forces Analysis Illustrates the Potency of Buyers & Suppliers Operating in the Industry & the Quantitative Analysis of The Global Market from 2018 to 2025 is Provided to Determine the Market Potential.

A security guard (also known as a security inspector or protective agent) is a person employed by a public or private party to protect the employing party’s assets (property, people, equipment, money, etc.) from a variety of hazards (such as waste, damaged property, unsafe worker behavior, criminal activity such as theft, etc.) by enforcing preventative measures. Security guards do this by maintaining a high-visibility presence to deter illegal and inappropriate actions, looking (either directly, through patrols, or indirectly, by monitoring alarm systems or video surveillance cameras) for signs of crime or other hazards (such as a fire), taking action to minimize damage (such as warning and escorting trespassers off property), and reporting any incidents to their clients and emergency services (such as the police or paramedics), as appropriate.

In 2017, the global Security Guard market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Security Guard status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Security Guard development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

US Security Associates

Securitas

G4S

Allied Universal

SIS

TOPSGRUP

Beijing Baoan

OCS Group

ICTS Europe

Transguard

Andrews International

Control Risks

Covenant

China Security & Protection Group

Axis Security

DWSS

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Service

Equipment

Market segment by Application, split into

Personal

Commercial

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Security Guard are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Report Overview

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

Chapter Five: United States

Chapter Six: Europe

Chapter Seven: China

Chapter Eight: Japan

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

Chapter Ten: India

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 US Security Associates

12.1.1 US Security Associates Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Security Guard Introduction

12.1.4 US Security Associates Revenue in Security Guard Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 US Security Associates Recent Development

12.2 Securitas

12.2.1 Securitas Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Security Guard Introduction

12.2.4 Securitas Revenue in Security Guard Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Securitas Recent Development

12.3 G4S

12.3.1 G4S Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Security Guard Introduction

12.3.4 G4S Revenue in Security Guard Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 G4S Recent Development

12.4 Allied Universal

12.4.1 Allied Universal Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Security Guard Introduction

12.4.4 Allied Universal Revenue in Security Guard Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Allied Universal Recent Development

12.5 SIS

12.5.1 SIS Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Security Guard Introduction

12.5.4 SIS Revenue in Security Guard Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 SIS Recent Development

12.6 TOPSGRUP

12.6.1 TOPSGRUP Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Security Guard Introduction

12.6.4 TOPSGRUP Revenue in Security Guard Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 TOPSGRUP Recent Development

12.7 Beijing Baoan

12.7.1 Beijing Baoan Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Security Guard Introduction

12.7.4 Beijing Baoan Revenue in Security Guard Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Beijing Baoan Recent Development

12.8 OCS Group

12.8.1 OCS Group Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Security Guard Introduction

12.8.4 OCS Group Revenue in Security Guard Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 OCS Group Recent Development

12.9 ICTS Europe

12.9.1 ICTS Europe Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Security Guard Introduction

12.9.4 ICTS Europe Revenue in Security Guard Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 ICTS Europe Recent Development

12.10 Transguard

12.10.1 Transguard Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Security Guard Introduction

12.10.4 Transguard Revenue in Security Guard Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Transguard Recent Development

12.11 Andrews International

12.12 Control Risks

12.13 Covenant

12.14 China Security & Protection Group

12.15 Axis Security

12.16 DWSS

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

List of Tables and Figures

Table Security Guard Key Market Segments

Table Key Players Security Guard Covered

Table Global Security Guard Market Size Growth Rate by Type 2013-2025 (Million US$)

Figure Global Security Guard Market Size Market Share by Type 2013-2025

Figure Service Figures

Table Key Players of Service

Figure Equipment Figures

Table Key Players of Equipment

Table Global Security Guard Market Size Growth by Application 2013-2025 (Million US$)

Figure Personal Case Studies

Figure Commercial Case Studies

Figure Security Guard Report Years Considered

Table Global Security Guard Market Size 2013-2025 (Million US$)

Figure Global Security Guard Market Size and Growth Rate 2013-2025 (Million US$)

Table Global Security Guard Market Size by Regions 2013-2025 (Million US$)

Table Global Security Guard Market Size by Regions 2013-2018 (Million US$)

Table Global Security Guard Market Share by Regions 2013-2018

Figure Global Security Guard Market Share by Regions 2013-2018

Figure Global Security Guard Market Share by Regions 2018

Table Market Top Trends

Table Global Security Guard Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018) (Million US$)

Table Global Security Guard Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

Figure Global Security Guard Market Share by Manufacturers in 2018

Table Global Security Guard Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

Table Key Players Head office and Area Served

Table Key Players Security Guard Product/Solution/Service

Table Date of Enter into Security Guard Market

Table Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Table Global Security Guard Market Size by Type (2013-2018) (Million US$)

Table Global Security Guard Market Size Share by Type (2013-2018)

Figure Global Security Guard Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

Table Global Security Guard Market Size by Application (2013-2018) (Million US$)

Table Global Security Guard Market Size Share by Application (2013-2018)

Figure Global Security Guard Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

Figure Global Security Guard Revenue Market Share by Application in 2017

Figure United States Security Guard Market Size 2013-2018 (Million US$)

Table United States Key Players Security Guard Revenue (2017-2018) (Million US$)

Table United States Key Players Security Guard Market Share (2017-2018)

Table United States Security Guard Market Size by Type (2013-2018) (Million US$)

Table United States Security Guard Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

Table United States Security Guard Market Size by Application (2013-2018) (Million US$)

Table United States Security Guard Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

Figure Europe Security Guard Market Size 2013-2018 (Million US$)

Table Europe Key Players Security Guard Revenue (2017-2018) (Million US$)

Table Europe Key Players Security Guard Market Share (2017-2018)

Table Europe Security Guard Market Size by Type (2013-2018) (Million US$)

Table Europe Security Guard Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

Table Europe Security Guard Market Size by Application (2013-2018) (Million US$)

Table Europe Security Guard Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

Figure China Security Guard Market Size 2013-2018 (Million US$)

Table China Key Players Security Guard Revenue (2017-2018) (Million US$)

Table China Key Players Security Guard Market Share (2017-2018)

Table China Security Guard Market Size by Type (2013-2018) (Million US$)

Table China Security Guard Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

Table China Security Guard Market Size by Application (2013-2018) (Million US$)

Table China Security Guard Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

Figure Japan Security Guard Market Size 2013-2018 (Million US$)

Table Japan Key Players Security Guard Revenue (2017-2018) (Million US$)

Table Japan Key Players Security Guard Market Share (2017-2018)

Table Japan Security Guard Market Size by Type (2013-2018) (Million US$)

Table Japan Security Guard Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

Table Japan Security Guard Market Size by Application (2013-2018) (Million US$)

Table Japan Security Guard Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

Figure Southeast Asia Security Guard Market Size 2013-2018 (Million US$)

Table Southeast Asia Key Players Security Guard Revenue (2017-2018) (Million US$)

Table Southeast Asia Key Players Security Guard Market Share (2017-2018)

Table Southeast Asia Security Guard Market Size by Type (2013-2018) (Million US$)

Table Southeast Asia Security Guard Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

Table Southeast Asia Security Guard Market Size by Application (2013-2018) (Million US$)

Table Southeast Asia Security Guard Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

Figure India Security Guard Market Size 2013-2018 (Million US$)

Table India Key Players Security Guard Revenue (2017-2018) (Million US$)

Table India Key Players Security Guard Market Share (2017-2018)

Table India Security Guard Market Size by Type (2013-2018) (Million US$)

Table India Security Guard Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

Table India Security Guard Market Size by Application (2013-2018) (Million US$)

Table India Security Guard Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

Figure Central & South America Security Guard Market Size 2013-2018 (Million US$)

