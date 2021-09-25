Skin care products Market is Booming Worldwide

Skin care products are used to enhance the skin to make it healthy, smooth and glowing. The skin care products market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2016 – 2022, to attain market size of $179 billion by 2022.

Changing lifestyle, increasing disposable income and rapid urbanization are driving the skin care market growth. Moreover, the growing need and awareness of skin care owing to the constantly changing climatic conditions, further supplement the demand for skin care products, globally. However, limited shelf life of the skin care products and high price of natural and organic ingredients used in products are likely to hinder the market growth. New product innovation and increasing investment by private investors and government in emerging countries supports substantial growth in world skin care product market.

The key players operating in the global skin care product market are Johnson & Johnson, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Unilever PLC, Avon Products Inc., L’Oral S.A., Kao Corporation, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Shiseido Company, Beiersdorf AG, and Procter & Gamble.

Further the Skin care products market is segmented based on product type and geography. Based on the product type, market is further bifurcated into face cream and body lotion. Face cream segment includes skin brightening cream, anti-aging cream, and sun protection. Body lotion segment includes mass market body care lotion and premium body care lotion. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA are covered under the scope of the report.

Among various geographical regions, Asia-Pacific contributed the maximum revenue share in 2015 and is expected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period. This could be attributed to changes in customer preferences, rise in consumer concerns towards personal appearance, and changes in lifestyle, primarily in the emerging markets, such as India, China, Japan, and South Korea. However, LAMEA is expected to attain the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Key findings of Skin Care Products Market :

In 2015, face cream product type segment led the overall skincare market revenue, which is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period

Sun protection cream segment is expected to exhibit the fastest growth in face cream segment, owing to the increased demand from consumers as it acts as a protective layer when applied on the skin

At present, Asia-Pacific leads the global skincare market and is expected to continue this trend throughout the forecast period owing to the swift change in consumer preferences.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4: Global Skin care products Market by Product Type

Chapter 5: World Skincare Products Market, by Geography

Chapter 7: Company Profile

