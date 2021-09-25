Smart TV Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Application, Demand And Forecast By 2024

Global Smart TV Market

“Analytical Research Cognizance” has announced the addition of the “Smart TV Market” by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Smart TV market by product type, application, key companies and key regions. According to this study, over the next five years the Smart TV market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019.

Smart TV is a natural development of the increasing convergence and expansion of multimedia delivery. Smart TVs allow users to customize their TV entertainment experience by using apps that are very similar to the apps people use on their mobile phones. Before shopping for a Smart TV, buyers should know what constitutes the classification of a Smart TV and what supplemental products they will need to operate it.

Network connectivity and usage become an issue with Smart TVs, so buyers should learn how they can hook up their Smart TV before purchasing one. Having the added features of a Smart TV can impact what type of remote control an owner can use, so buyers can implement a number of tips to control their Smart TV. Additionally, Smart TVs can work with PCs and notebooks to expand their usability. The Smart TV industry concentration is relatively high in United States. United States giant market is dominated by four companies, i.e. Samsung, Vizio, Sony and LG. These three manufacturers occupies above 85% of the whole market volume in 2015, and they has more types of products.

Falling prices of smart TVs, combined with the increasing popularity of set-top devices—such as Apple TV, Roku, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire and connected video game consoles—and ever-expanding streaming content options, will help drive audience growth.

This study considers the Smart TV value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

32 inch

40 inch

42 inch

55inch

60 inch

Segmentation by application:

Family

Public

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Samsung Electronics

Vizio

Sony

LG Electronics

Panasonic

Hisense

TCL

Sharp

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Smart TV market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Smart TV market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Smart TV players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Smart TV with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Smart TV submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Some of the Points from TOC is:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Smart TV Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Smart TV Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Smart TV Segment by Type

2.2.1 CRM

2.2.2 Promotions

2.2.3 Pushed Content

Chapter Three: Global Smart TV by Players

3.1 Global Smart TV Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Smart TV Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Smart TV Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Smart TV Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

Chapter Four: Smart TV by Regions

4.1 Smart TV Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Smart TV Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Smart TV Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Smart TV Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Smart TV Market Size Growth

Chapter Five: Americas

5.1 Americas Smart TV Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Smart TV Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Smart TV Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

…..Continued

