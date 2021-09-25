Soft Robotics Market Illuminated by New Report – ABB, Bionik Laboratories, Cyberdyne, Ekso Bionics Holdings, Fanuc Corp., KUKA AG, ReWalk Robotics, RightHand Robotics, Soft Robotics, Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Soft robotics is a field that depends on imitating movement mechanisms of soft bodies that exist in nature to attain smooth and complex motion. Soft robots are designed to solve issues related to traditional robots, which are made of rigid materials. These robots enable high flexibility and adaptability for accomplishing tasks and enhanced safety while working along with humans. Thus, they are gaining traction in advanced manufacturing. Also, since soft robots are made of materials that correspond to the compliance of biological matter, these are mechanically biocompatible and proficient of lifelike functionalities. Thus, they are highly adopted by the medical industry.

The rising need for automation coupled with human safety in manufacturing facilities is expected to boost the soft robotics market. Moreover, the increasing demand in the medical & healthcare sector is also offering a prospective opportunity to the soft robotics market growth. Also, with increased demand in industries such as e-commerce, food industry, etc., companies are seeking to automate certain repetitive tasks by deploying soft robots. However, the high installation cost of these robots is acting as a restraining factor to the growth of soft robotics market to a certain extent.

The “Global Soft Robotics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the soft robotics industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of soft robotics market with detailed market segmentation by type, end-user, and geography. The global soft robotics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading smart musical instrument market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global soft robotics market is segmented on the basis of type and end-user. Based on the type, the market is segmented into soft grippers, co-robots, inflated robots, exoskeletons, and others. The end-user segment of soft robotics market is classified into food processing, medical & health care, logistics, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global soft robotics market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). The soft robotics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the soft robotics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and SAM after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the soft robotics market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the soft robotics market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from soft robotics market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for soft robotics in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Soft robotics market.

The report also includes the profiles of key soft robotics companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

