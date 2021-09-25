Sports Bras Market Outlook and Future Growth during the Forecast Period 2019-2024 | Key Players include Nike, Adidas, HanesBrands, Lululemon Athletica, Brooks Sports, Under Armour, Lorna Jane, Decathlon, Puma, Gap, Wacoal

Overview of Sports Bras Market

A sports bra is a bra that provides support to female breasts during physical exercise. Sturdier than typical bras, they minimize breast movement, alleviate discomfort, and reduce potential damage to chest ligaments. Many women wear sports bras to reduce pain, and physical discomfort caused by breast movement during exercise. Some sports bras are designed to be worn as outerwear during exercise such as jogging.

The global average price of Sports Bras is in the increasing trend, from 7.45 USD/Unit in 2013 to 7.89 USD/Unit in 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in increasing trend in the following five years.

Scope of Study

According to this study, over the next five years the Sports Bras market will register a 10.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 11700 million by 2024, from US$ 6300 million in 2019.

The research report titled ‘Sports Bras Market’ provides the newest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability.

Top Key Players in Sports Bras Market:

Nike, Adidas, HanesBrands, Lululemon Athletica, Brooks Sports, Under Armour, Lorna Jane, Decathlon, Puma, Gap, Wacoal, L Brands, Anta, Columbia Sportswear, Fast Retailing, Anita, Asics, VF, Triumph, New Balance, Cosmo Lady, Aimer, Lining

Sports Bras Market Key Segment Include:

By Regions:

Americas

APAC

Europe

Middle East & Africa

By Type:

Light Support

Medium Support

High Support

By Applications:

Specialty Stores

Supermarket

E-commerce

Others

Research Objectives:

To study and analyze the global Sports Bras market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Sports Bras market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Sports Bras players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Sports Bras with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Sports Bras submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

