Supercomputing Market Growth Is Skyrocketing Beyond Predictions
The term “”supercomputing”” refers to the processing of massively complex or data-laden problems using the concentrated compute resources of multiple computer systems working in parallel (i.e. a “”supercomputer””). Supercomputing involves a system working at the maximum potential performance of any computer, typically measured in Petaflops. Sample use cases include genomics, astronomical calculations, and so forth.
In 2017, the global Supercomputing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Supercomputing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Supercomputing development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
HP
Cray
NUDT
Fujitsu
SGI
Dell
Bull
PEZY/Exascaler
Hitachi/Fujitsu
Dawning Information Industry
HuaWei
Inspur
Lenovo
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Type I
Type II
Market segment by Application, split into
Life Sciences
Bio-pharma
Aerospace
Government
Banking
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Supercomputing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Supercomputing development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Supercomputing are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Report Overview
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
Chapter Five: United States
Chapter Six: Europe
Chapter Seven: China
Chapter Eight: Japan
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
Chapter Ten: India
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 IBM
12.1.1 IBM Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Supercomputing Introduction
12.1.4 IBM Revenue in Supercomputing Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 IBM Recent Development
12.2 HP
12.2.1 HP Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Supercomputing Introduction
12.2.4 HP Revenue in Supercomputing Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 HP Recent Development
12.3 Cray
12.3.1 Cray Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Supercomputing Introduction
12.3.4 Cray Revenue in Supercomputing Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Cray Recent Development
12.4 NUDT
12.4.1 NUDT Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Supercomputing Introduction
12.4.4 NUDT Revenue in Supercomputing Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 NUDT Recent Development
12.5 Fujitsu
12.5.1 Fujitsu Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Supercomputing Introduction
12.5.4 Fujitsu Revenue in Supercomputing Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Fujitsu Recent Development
12.6 SGI
12.6.1 SGI Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Supercomputing Introduction
12.6.4 SGI Revenue in Supercomputing Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 SGI Recent Development
12.7 Dell
12.7.1 Dell Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Supercomputing Introduction
12.7.4 Dell Revenue in Supercomputing Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Dell Recent Development
12.8 Bull
12.8.1 Bull Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Supercomputing Introduction
12.8.4 Bull Revenue in Supercomputing Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Bull Recent Development
12.9 PEZY/Exascaler
12.9.1 PEZY/Exascaler Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Supercomputing Introduction
12.9.4 PEZY/Exascaler Revenue in Supercomputing Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 PEZY/Exascaler Recent Development
12.10 Hitachi/Fujitsu
12.10.1 Hitachi/Fujitsu Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Supercomputing Introduction
12.10.4 Hitachi/Fujitsu Revenue in Supercomputing Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Hitachi/Fujitsu Recent Development
12.11 Dawning Information Industry
12.12 HuaWei
12.13 Inspur
12.14 Lenovo
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
List of Tables and Figures
Table Supercomputing Key Market Segments
Table Key Players Supercomputing Covered
Table Global Supercomputing Market Size Growth Rate by Type 2013-2025 (Million US$)
Figure Global Supercomputing Market Size Market Share by Type 2013-2025
Figure Type I Figures
Table Key Players of Type I
Figure Type II Figures
Table Key Players of Type II
Table Global Supercomputing Market Size Growth by Application 2013-2025 (Million US$)
Figure Life Sciences Case Studies
Figure Bio-pharma Case Studies
Figure Aerospace Case Studies
Figure Government Case Studies
Figure Banking Case Studies
Figure Other Case Studies
Figure Supercomputing Report Years Considered
Table Global Supercomputing Market Size 2013-2025 (Million US$)
Figure Global Supercomputing Market Size and Growth Rate 2013-2025 (Million US$)
Table Global Supercomputing Market Size by Regions 2013-2025 (Million US$)
Table Global Supercomputing Market Size by Regions 2013-2018 (Million US$)
Table Global Supercomputing Market Share by Regions 2013-2018
Figure Global Supercomputing Market Share by Regions 2013-2018
Figure Global Supercomputing Market Share by Regions 2018
Table Market Top Trends
Table Global Supercomputing Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018) (Million US$)
Table Global Supercomputing Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
Figure Global Supercomputing Market Share by Manufacturers in 2018
Table Global Supercomputing Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
Table Key Players Head office and Area Served
Table Key Players Supercomputing Product/Solution/Service
Table Date of Enter into Supercomputing Market
Table Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Table Global Supercomputing Market Size by Type (2013-2018) (Million US$)
Table Global Supercomputing Market Size Share by Type (2013-2018)
Figure Global Supercomputing Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
Table Global Supercomputing Market Size by Application (2013-2018) (Million US$)
Table Global Supercomputing Market Size Share by Application (2013-2018)
Figure Global Supercomputing Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
Figure Global Supercomputing Revenue Market Share by Application in 2017
Figure United States Supercomputing Market Size 2013-2018 (Million US$)
Table United States Key Players Supercomputing Revenue (2017-2018) (Million US$)
Table United States Key Players Supercomputing Market Share (2017-2018)
Table United States Supercomputing Market Size by Type (2013-2018) (Million US$)
Table United States Supercomputing Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
Table United States Supercomputing Market Size by Application (2013-2018) (Million US$)
Table United States Supercomputing Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
Figure Europe Supercomputing Market Size 2013-2018 (Million US$)
Table Europe Key Players Supercomputing Revenue (2017-2018) (Million US$)
Table Europe Key Players Supercomputing Market Share (2017-2018)
Table Europe Supercomputing Market Size by Type (2013-2018) (Million US$)
Table Europe Supercomputing Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
Table Europe Supercomputing Market Size by Application (2013-2018) (Million US$)
Table Europe Supercomputing Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
Figure China Supercomputing Market Size 2013-2018 (Million US$)
Table China Key Players Supercomputing Revenue (2017-2018) (Million US$)
Table China Key Players Supercomputing Market Share (2017-2018)
Table China Supercomputing Market Size by Type (2013-2018) (Million US$)
Table China Supercomputing Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
Table China Supercomputing Market Size by Application (2013-2018) (Million US$)
Table China Supercomputing Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
Figure Japan Supercomputing Market Size 2013-2018 (Million US$)
Table Japan Key Players Supercomputing Revenue (2017-2018) (Million US$)
Table Japan Key Players Supercomputing Market Share (2017-2018)
Table Japan Supercomputing Market Size by Type (2013-2018) (Million US$)
Table Japan Supercomputing Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
Table Japan Supercomputing Market Size by Application (2013-2018) (Million US$)
Table Japan Supercomputing Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
Figure Southeast Asia Supercomputing Market Size 2013-2018 (Million US$)
Table Southeast Asia Key Players Supercomputing Revenue (2017-2018) (Million US$)
Table Southeast Asia Key Players Supercomputing Market Share (2017-2018)
Table Southeast Asia Supercomputing Market Size by Type (2013-2018) (Million US$)
Table Southeast Asia Supercomputing Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
Table Southeast Asia Supercomputing Market Size by Application (2013-2018) (Million US$)
Table Southeast Asia Supercomputing Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
Figure India Supercomputing Market Size 2013-2018 (Million US$)
Table India Key Players Supercomputing Revenue (2017-2018) (Million US$)
Table India Key Players Supercomputing Market Share (2017-2018)
Table India Supercomputing Market Size by Type (2013-2018) (Million US$)
Table India Supercomputing Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
Table India Supercomputing Market Size by Application (2013-2018) (Million US$)
Table India Supercomputing Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
Figure Central & South America Supercomputing Market Size 2013-2018 (Million US$)
