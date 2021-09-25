SYNTHETIC FABRICS MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019 – 2025

Global Synthetic Fabrics Industry

Synthetic fabrics are textiles made from man-made rather than natural fibers. Examples of synthetic fabrics include polyester, acrylic, nylon, rayon, acetate, spandex, latex, Orlon and Kevlar. Synthetic (chemically produced) fabrics are made by joining monomers into polymers, through a process called polymerization.

The synthetic fabric market is expected to be driven by its high demand in fashion & apparel industry and high growth rate of construction and automotive industries, especially in emerging economies,. However, environmental concerns and threat from natural substitutes may restrain the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, R&D activities on conductive textiles and nanotechnology in textiles are expected to provide potential growth opportunities.

The global synthetic fabric market is segmented based on the basis of type, application, and geography. Based on type, it is divided into acetate fabric, acrylic fabric, chiffon fabric, denim fabric, georgette fabric, nylon fabric, polyester fabric, rayon fabric, spandex fabric, viscose fabric, and others. On the basis of application, it is classified into construction, automotive, healthcare, apparel, household, and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Global Synthetic Fabrics market size will increase to 19700 Million US$ by 2025, from 16000 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Synthetic Fabrics.

This report researches the worldwide Synthetic Fabrics market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Synthetic Fabrics breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Synthetic Fabrics Breakdown Data by Type

Polyester Type

Nylon Type

Acrylic Type

Rayon Type

Spandex Type

Others

Synthetic Fabrics Breakdown Data by Application

Apparel

Home Textile

Industrial Use

Others Application

Synthetic Fabrics Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Synthetic Fabrics Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

…

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Synthetic Fabrics capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Synthetic Fabrics manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

Global Synthetic Fabrics Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Synthetic Fabrics Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Synthetic Fabrics Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Polyester Type

1.4.3 Nylon Type

1.4.4 Acrylic Type

1.4.5 Rayon Type

1.4.6 Spandex Type

1.4.7 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Synthetic Fabrics Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Apparel

1.5.3 Home Textile

1.5.4 Industrial Use

1.5.5 Others Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Synthetic Fabrics Production

2.1.1 Global Synthetic Fabrics Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Synthetic Fabrics Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global Synthetic Fabrics Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global Synthetic Fabrics Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Synthetic Fabrics Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Synthetic Fabrics Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Far Eastern New Century

8.1.1 Far Eastern New Century Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Synthetic Fabrics

8.1.4 Synthetic Fabrics Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Deyongjia Textile

8.2.1 Deyongjia Textile Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Synthetic Fabrics

8.2.4 Synthetic Fabrics Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Yongtong Group

8.3.1 Yongtong Group Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Synthetic Fabrics

8.3.4 Synthetic Fabrics Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Texhong Textile

8.4.1 Texhong Textile Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Synthetic Fabrics

8.4.4 Synthetic Fabrics Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Reliance Industries

8.5.1 Reliance Industries Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Synthetic Fabrics

8.5.4 Synthetic Fabrics Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Toray

8.6.1 Toray Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Synthetic Fabrics

8.6.4 Synthetic Fabrics Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 ShangTex

8.7.1 ShangTex Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Synthetic Fabrics

8.7.4 Synthetic Fabrics Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 Formosa Taffeta

8.8.1 Formosa Taffeta Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Synthetic Fabrics

8.8.4 Synthetic Fabrics Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 Luthai Textile

8.9.1 Luthai Textile Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Synthetic Fabrics

8.9.4 Synthetic Fabrics Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

8.10 Weiqiao Textile

8.10.1 Weiqiao Textile Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description

8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Synthetic Fabrics

8.10.4 Synthetic Fabrics Product Description

8.10.5 SWOT Analysis

8.11 Jinsuo Textile

8.12 Hyosung

8.13 Shahlon Group

8.14 Chinatex Corp

8.15 ECLAT

8.16 Ruby Mills

8.17 Chori Co., Ltd

8.18 Hongfa Group

8.19 Georg+Otto Friedrich

Continued….

