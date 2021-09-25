Talent Acquisition Software Market: The appraised development rate along with magnitude and share 2019-2025

Latest Report Available at Analytical Research Cognizance, “Talent Acquisition Software Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

This report studies the global Talent Acquisition Software market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Talent Acquisition Software market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

In 2017, the global Talent Acquisition Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

LinkedIn (Microsoft)

IBM

Cornerstone OnDemand

SAP

Oracle

Ultimate Software

ADP

iCIMS

Insperity

Upwork

WorkDay

Sage People

Peoplefluent

Infor

Saba Software

BetterInterviews

Halogen Software

HireCraft Software

Njoyn

SilkRoad Technology

SumTotal Systems

iSmartRecruit

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Premises

Cloud-based

Market segment by Application, split into

Small and Medium Business

Large Business

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Talent Acquisition Software in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Talent Acquisition Software are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Talent Acquisition Software Manufacturers

Talent Acquisition Software Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Talent Acquisition Software Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Talent Acquisition Software market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

