The Liquid Ammonium and Liquid Potassium Thiosulfate Market Analysis: Expectations vs Reality

Ammonium thiosulfate (CAS No: 7783-18-8; Chemical Formula: H8N2O3S2) is white crystalline solid with ammonia odor, readily soluble in water, slightly soluble in acetone and insoluble in ethanol and diethyl ether. It is an inorganic compound.

Commonly, ammonium thiosulfate (ATS) is a clear liquid containing 12% N and 26% S. ATS is compatible with Nitrogen solutions and NPK liquid blends, which are neutral or slightly acid in reaction. It is widely accepted for use in clear liquid blends, but is also well suited for use in suspensions.

Potassium Thiosulfate Fertilizer (KTS) is a clear liquid fertilizer product containing 25% of K2O and 17% sulfur. In the agricultural industry it is commonly referred to as 0-0-25-17s.

In this report, we study the potassium thiosulfate fertilizer market. It is mainly used in agriculture. So this report the data statistics is based on the potassium thiosulfate fertilizer solutions.

Tessenderlo Group is the leading company in USA Liquid Ammonium and Liquid Potassium Thiosulfate industry which supplies products accounts for more than 43.24% of USA market. Though Tessenderlo Group ATS and KTS products is distributed around the world, it Liquid Ammonium and Liquid Potassium Thiosulfates are mainly manufactured in USA. The following players in this field are Martin Midstream Partners and Poole Chem, the production amount of which are much lower, though. Generally, the Liquid Ammonium and Liquid Potassium Thiosulfate industry is concentrated compared with the general fertilizer solution market, but still quite fragmented. The sales revenue of medium sized players are rather even and looks small compared with leading players like Tessenderlo Group. It is the profound supply chain and raw material source that made Tessenderlo Group a leader. The end use of Liquid Ammonium and Liquid Potassium Thiosulfate is fragmented in terms of plant types, among which, corn, wheat and fruits are the major applications. It is estimated that the growth in cash crops would be met with rapid increase due to the growing attention in relative industry. Also, traditional Liquid Ammonium and Liquid Potassium Thiosulfates that used in corn plantation application would still be the steady usage.

The main Liquid Potassium Thiosulfate sales companies are Tessenderlo Group, Mears Fertilizer, Plant Food and Hydrite Chemical, the USA sales of Liquid Potassium Thiosulfate is 192 K MT, accounting for 15.91% of Liquid Ammonium and Liquid Potassium. The price has been increasing from 2016, and now, about 1301 USD/MT.

The price of Liquid Ammonium Thiosulfate has been trending down for the past years past years generally, but still affected by the price of Ammonium. Also, the market is vulnerable to economic situation change. The depression of local market would greatly influence the revenue of Liquid Ammonium Thiosulfate producers. We tend to believe this market is highly mature in USA, and challenges would be faced in price competition with developing countries, industry monopoly and increasingly growing wage standard in USA. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

According to this study, over the next five years the Liquid Ammonium and Liquid Potassium Thiosulfate market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Liquid Ammonium and Liquid Potassium Thiosulfate business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Liquid Ammonium and Liquid Potassium Thiosulfate market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Liquid Ammonium and Liquid Potassium Thiosulfate value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Liquid Ammonium Thiosulfate

Liquid Potassium Thiosulfate

Segmentation by application:

Corn Fertilizer

Grain Fertilizer

Cash Crop Fertilizer

Other Agricultural Applications

Industrial Applications

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Tessenderlo Group

Martin Midstream Partners

Poole Chem

Rentech Nitrogen

Koch Fertilizer

Mears Fertilizer

Kugler

Nutrien

R.W. Griffin

Plant Food

Hydrite Chemical

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Liquid Ammonium and Liquid Potassium Thiosulfate consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Liquid Ammonium and Liquid Potassium Thiosulfate market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Liquid Ammonium and Liquid Potassium Thiosulfate manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Liquid Ammonium and Liquid Potassium Thiosulfate with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Liquid Ammonium and Liquid Potassium Thiosulfate submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Liquid Ammonium and Liquid Potassium Thiosulfate by Players

Chapter Four: Liquid Ammonium and Liquid Potassium Thiosulfate by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Liquid Ammonium and Liquid Potassium Thiosulfate Market Forecast



