Travel and Expense Management Software Market Report 2018 and Future Opportunity Assessment 2027

Travel and expense management software enables businesses to track and sanction the expenses accrued while a business trip by the staffs on the business-related travel. Further, this process is accompanied by processing, submission, reimbursement, as well as reporting of the employee expenditure. Key benefits of the travel and expense management software include tracking of receipts, itemized report creation, as well as automation of the reimbursement. The multi hierarchal and complex structure of the organizations along with the high adoption of mobile devices has resulted in need of the travel and expense management software.

Rising adoption of mobile devices including, smartphones, laptops, and tablets among others has resulted in propelling the travel and expense management software market growth. These devices enable the employees as well as enterprises to book the tickets using the online platform, locate their luggage, change their flights, and submit expense sheet to the enterprises. Owing to easy access to the application using the connected mobile devices helps the enterprises to evaluate the travel and expenses budget thereby, fueling the travel and expense management software market growth.

Leading Travel and Expense Management Software market Players:

1. BASWARE, INC.

2. Certify, Inc.

3. CHROME RIVER TECHNOLOGIES

4. COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED

5. DATA BASICS, INC.

6. EXPENSIFY

7. Infor

8. KDS INC.

9. Oracle

10. SAP Concur

