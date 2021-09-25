Truck Telematic Market Projected to Register 21.6% CAGR to 2024 | Trimble, Wabco, Continental, CalAmp, Delphi, Bosch, GEOTAB, Automatic, Actsoft, Telic, Mojio, Xirgo Technologies etc

Telematics is a combination of the words telecommunications and informatics. Telematics, in a broad sense, is any integrated use of telecommunications with information and communications technology. It is the technology of sending, receiving and storing information relating to remote objects – like vehicles – via telecommunication devices. Truck telematics is a way of monitoring the location, movement, status and behavior of a vehicle within a fleet. This is achieved through a combination of a GPS receiver and an electronic GSM device that is installed in each vehicle, which then communicates with the user and web-based software. According to this study, over the next five years the Truck Telematics market will register a 21.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1290 million by 2024, from US$ 400 million in 2019.

Leading Truck Telematic Market Players:

Trimble, Wabco, Continental, CalAmp, Delphi, Bosch, GEOTAB, Automatic, Actsoft, Telic, Mojio, Xirgo Technologies, e6gps, Hirain Technologies

The research report on Truck Telematic Market provides comprehensive analysis on market status and development trend, including types, applications, rising technology and region. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Truck Telematic players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Segmentation by product type:

Plug and Play Telematics

Hardwired Install Telematics

Segmentation by application:

Light Truck

Heavy Truck

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Truck Telematic market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2024 for overall Truck Telematic market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Truck Telematic Market Size

2.2 Truck Telematic Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Truck Telematic Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Truck Telematic Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Truck Telematic Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Truck Telematic Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Truck Telematic Sales by Product

4.2 Global Truck Telematic Revenue by Product

4.3 Truck Telematic Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Truck Telematic Breakdown Data by End User

