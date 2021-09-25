Vitamin K2 Market 2019 Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2024

Vitamin K2 is the term for a group of compounds called ‘menaquinones,’ which can be found mainly in dairy products. All K vitamins are similar in structure, but differ in the length of the “side chain”. The longer the side chain, the better effect and efficiency.

Vitamin K2 is a type of Vitamin K. The main function of Vitamin K is to activate the calcium-binding properties of proteins. Vitamin K1 is mostly involved in blood clotting, while Vitamin K2 helps regulate where calcium ends up in the body.

Vitamin K2 is important for the body to utilize calcium to build healthy, strong bones and to inhibit calcium deposits in the arteries.

In the international market, the marketing channels characteristic differ from company to company.

The international leading companies prefer sign contract with big marketing players or set their own big agents in some major countries and regions taking charge of regional business building their international market position.

Companies in developing countries such as China and India, in contrast, put more effort on direct selling business. They can act as exports at the same time, and it is a common phenomenon in this industry. As they do not have that much international brand influence, their product quality is not good enough when comparing with leading companies, however, they have price advantage. They like to expand their market share in developing countries and low-end international market.

According to this study, over the next five years the Vitamin K2 market will register a 24.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 270 million by 2024, from US$ 73 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Vitamin K2 business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Vitamin K2 market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Vitamin K2 value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

MK-7

MK-4

Other

Segmentation by application:

Powder

Oil

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Kappa Bioscience

NattoPharma

Gnosis

DSM

Viridis BioPharma

Frutarom

DuPont Nutrition & Health

GeneFerm Biotechnology

Shanghai Reson Biotech

Guangdong Goodscend

Seebio Biotech

Kyowa Hakko

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Vitamin K2 consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Vitamin K2 market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Vitamin K2 manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Vitamin K2 with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Vitamin K2 submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

