Warehouse Management System Market 2019-2025, by JDA Software Group, Inc. , Manhattan Associates, Inc., Oracle Corp, SAP SE , IBM

Global Warehouse Management System Market to reach USD 4.2 billion by 2025. Global Warehouse Management System Market valued approximately USD 1.35 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.5% over the forecast

The software segment accounted for the largest share of the warehouse management system market in 2016. The increasing awareness of WMS software among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and the growing adoption of on-cloud WMS software solutions are key factors driving the growth of the software segment. The services segment of this market is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2025.

The need for constant upgrade of WMS software to ensure data security and the rising demand for regular maintenance and testing of the software are key factors driving the demand for WMS services. he Research methodology used to estimate and forecast the warehouse management system market begins with obtaining data on key vendor revenues through secondary research, such as International Warehouse Logistics Association (IWLA), Warehousing Education and Research Council (WERC), American Production and Inventory Control Society (APICS), European Logistics Association (ELA), and newsletters as well as whitepapers. The vendor offerings have also been taken into consideration to determine the market segmentation. The bottom-up procedure has been employed to arrive at the overall size of the market by estimating the revenue of key players. After arriving at the overall market size, the total market has been split into several segments and sub segments.

The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Software

Services

By Implementation:

On Premises

On Cloud

By Tier Type:

Advance

Intermediate

Basic

By Industry:

Automotive

Food & Beverages

Healthcare

E-Commerce

Chemicals

Electricals & Electronics

Metals & Machinery

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015

Base year – 2016

Forecast period – 2017 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are –

JDA Software Group, Inc. , Manhattan Associates, Inc., Oracle Corp, SAP SE, IBM Corp., Infor, Inc, PSI AG, PTC Inc., Tecsys Inc. & Epicor Software Corp. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

