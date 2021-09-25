Water Treatment Equipment Market Trends and Opportunities by Types and End- Users in Grooming Regions; Edition 2016-2022 | Calgon Carbon Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Ecolab Inc., Kemira Oyj, Veolia Environment SA

Water constitutes an essential part for community well-being. Water is a universal solvent, but solids, such as clay, fine sand, dust, and rust, are insoluble in water, resulting in cloudiness and are technically known as total suspended solids (TSS). Water treatment is carried out to decrease the TSS levels as per the end-user requirement, and hence differs depending on the factors such as TSS level, location, and application. Removal of suspended solids and microorganisms is done by differentiating the chemical, physical, and biological properties of water and its constituents. Water treatment equipment are chosen based on the properties of constituents such as density, quantity, chemical reactivity, boiling point, solubility, melting point, volatility, purity level of water, and similar others.

The market for the water treatment equipment has increased in past few years and is expected to reach $87,861 million by the end of 2022, growing with a CAGR of 6.0% from 2016 to 2022. This is due to increasing consumption of water, stringent government regulations regarding the TSS level, and rising industrialization worldwide. However, the higher cost of the equipment is expected to restrain the market growth during the analysis period.

The market for water treatment equipment is segmented on the basis of end user, type, and geography. Based on the type of equipment, it is categorized into process equipment, mud treatment, filtration systems & media, disinfection, diversions & screens, meters, membranes, and others. In the year 2015, process equipment occupied highest share of in the overall water treatment equipment market and is expected to maintain its lead throughout the analysis period. Process equipment are used to manage industrial effluents. Key factors driving the growth of the water treatment equipment market are the stringent regulations regarding wastewater and sludge disposal. However, the membrane type segment is expected to register highest CAGR during the analysis period.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into industrial and municipal. In addition, each end-user segment is further segmented into type of water to be treated as water, waste water, and sludge. In the year 2015, the municipal segment occupied three-fifth of the total market and is expected to maintain its share throughout the analysis period. Further, equipment used for the treatment of industrial sludge is expected to grow at a highest CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific was the highest consumer of water treatment equipment and is expected to maintain its position throughout the analysis period. In Asia-Pacific, the factors supplementing the market growth are the increasing population and rising awareness regarding consumption of safe, potable water. Major companies profiled in the report are Accepta Ltd., Ashland Inc., Calgon Carbon Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Ecolab Inc., Kemira Oyj, Veolia Environment SA, Hyflux Ltd., and The Dow Chemical Company.

