Aircraft Airframe Materials Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2019 – 2025

Global Aircraft Airframe Materials Industry

New Study On “2019-2025 Aircraft Airframe Materials Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

The global Aircraft Airframe Materials market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Aircraft Airframe Materials volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Aircraft Airframe Materials market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Solvay

Constellium

Arconic

Toray Industries

TEIJIN

Aleris

Hexcel

AVISMA Corporation

HITCO Carbon Composites

KOBE STEEL

Harris (Exelis)

Southwest Aluminium

ATI

Koninklijke Ten Cate

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Titanium Alloys

Aluminum Alloys

Steel Alloys

Composites

Segment by Application

Commercial Aircraft

General Aviation

Regional Aircraft

Military Aircraft

Helicopter

Some Major Points from Table of content:

Executive Summary

1 Aircraft Airframe Materials Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Aircraft Airframe Materials

1.2 Aircraft Airframe Materials Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Aircraft Airframe Materials Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Titanium Alloys

1.2.3 Aluminum Alloys

1.2.4 Steel Alloys

1.2.5 Composites

1.3 Aircraft Airframe Materials Segment by Application

1.3.1 Aircraft Airframe Materials Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Commercial Aircraft

1.3.3 General Aviation

1.3.4 Regional Aircraft

1.3.5 Military Aircraft

1.3.6 Helicopter

1.3 Global Aircraft Airframe Materials Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Aircraft Airframe Materials Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Aircraft Airframe Materials Market Size

1.4.1 Global Aircraft Airframe Materials Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Aircraft Airframe Materials Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Aircraft Airframe Materials Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Aircraft Airframe Materials Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Aircraft Airframe Materials Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Aircraft Airframe Materials Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Aircraft Airframe Materials Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Aircraft Airframe Materials Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Aircraft Airframe Materials Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Aircraft Airframe Materials Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Aircraft Airframe Materials Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Aircraft Airframe Materials Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Aircraft Airframe Materials Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Aircraft Airframe Materials Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Aircraft Airframe Materials Production

3.4.1 North America Aircraft Airframe Materials Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Aircraft Airframe Materials Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Aircraft Airframe Materials Production

3.5.1 Europe Aircraft Airframe Materials Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Aircraft Airframe Materials Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Aircraft Airframe Materials Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Aircraft Airframe Materials Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Aircraft Airframe Materials Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Aircraft Airframe Materials Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Aircraft Airframe Materials Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Aircraft Airframe Materials Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Aircraft Airframe Materials Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Aircraft Airframe Materials Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Aircraft Airframe Materials Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Aircraft Airframe Materials Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Aircraft Airframe Materials Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Aircraft Airframe Materials Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Aircraft Airframe Materials Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Aircraft Airframe Materials Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Aircraft Airframe Materials Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Aircraft Airframe Materials Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Aircraft Airframe Materials Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Aircraft Airframe Materials Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Aircraft Airframe Materials Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Aircraft Airframe Materials Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Aircraft Airframe Materials Business

7.1 Solvay

7.1.1 Solvay Aircraft Airframe Materials Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Aircraft Airframe Materials Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Solvay Aircraft Airframe Materials Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Constellium

7.2.1 Constellium Aircraft Airframe Materials Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Aircraft Airframe Materials Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Constellium Aircraft Airframe Materials Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Arconic

7.3.1 Arconic Aircraft Airframe Materials Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Aircraft Airframe Materials Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Arconic Aircraft Airframe Materials Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Toray Industries

7.4.1 Toray Industries Aircraft Airframe Materials Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Aircraft Airframe Materials Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Toray Industries Aircraft Airframe Materials Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 TEIJIN

7.5.1 TEIJIN Aircraft Airframe Materials Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Aircraft Airframe Materials Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 TEIJIN Aircraft Airframe Materials Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Aleris

7.6.1 Aleris Aircraft Airframe Materials Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Aircraft Airframe Materials Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Aleris Aircraft Airframe Materials Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Hexcel

7.7.1 Hexcel Aircraft Airframe Materials Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Aircraft Airframe Materials Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Hexcel Aircraft Airframe Materials Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 AVISMA Corporation

7.8.1 AVISMA Corporation Aircraft Airframe Materials Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Aircraft Airframe Materials Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 AVISMA Corporation Aircraft Airframe Materials Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 HITCO Carbon Composites

7.9.1 HITCO Carbon Composites Aircraft Airframe Materials Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Aircraft Airframe Materials Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 HITCO Carbon Composites Aircraft Airframe Materials Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 KOBE STEEL

7.10.1 KOBE STEEL Aircraft Airframe Materials Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Aircraft Airframe Materials Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 KOBE STEEL Aircraft Airframe Materials Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Harris (Exelis)

7.12 Southwest Aluminium

7.13 ATI

7.14 Koninklijke Ten Cate

Continued….

