Asia-Pacific Meat Processing Equipment Market – GEA Group AG, JBT Corporation, Key Technology, Inc., Marel, Heat and Control, Inc., Illinois Tool Works, Inc., Manitowoc, The Middleby Corporation, Bettcher Industries

Meat is a source of animal protein, consumed as a part of kitchen-style prepared food or as processed meat products. Processed meat products have been gaining popularity in the Asia-Pacific region as they are considered nutritionally rich and shelf-stable. Meat processing equipment are tools that facilitate cutting, injecting brine, stuffing, cooking, and slicing of meat done by processors and butchers. These exist in a variety of designs, sizes, and configurations, usually operating under fairly simple principles. Currently, modern equipment encompasses multiple processing lines, capable of accommodating continuous and automated operations.

Convenience drives the demand for premium packaged food products in the Asia-Pacific region. Consumers having busy lifestyles have been looking for quick and easy meal solutions such as ready-to-eat or packed meal solutions. At the same time, they do not want to compromise on health aspects, which increases the demand for highly nutritive and high-protein food products. Convenience and demand for protein-rich food are two factors that fuel the demand for premium packaged meat products in the Asia-Pacific, supporting the growth of the meat processing equipment market. In addition, factors, such as increased income level paired with demand for a more diversified diet, have encouraged consumers to spend more on processed meat and seafood products, in particular those of premium quality and higher health value, which further boost the sales of the meat processing equipment. However, high cost of meat processing equipment is expected to hamper the growth of the Asia-Pacific meat processing equipment market during the forecast period. Increasing use of processing methods to avoid meat spoilage and growing consumption of processed meat products, owing to attractive packaging, are the two main factors that represent numerous opportunities for the Asia-Pacific meat processing equipment market.

The Asia-Pacific meat processing equipment market is segmented based on meat type, type, application, and country. Based on meat type, it is categorized into processed beef, processed pork, processed mutton, and others.

By type, the market is classified into cutting equipment, blending equipment, tenderizing equipment, filling equipment, dicing equipment, grinding equipment, smoking equipment, massaging equipment, and others. As per application, it is categorized into fresh processed meat, raw cooked meat, precooked meat, raw fermented sausage, cured meat, dried meat, and others. According to country, the market is analyzed across India, China, Japan, Korea, Australia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific.

The leading players in the global meat processing equipment market have focused on acquisitions, collaborations, and expansions as their key strategies to gain a significant share in the market. The key players profiled in the report include GEA Group AG, JBT Corporation, Key Technology, Inc., Marel, Heat and Control, Inc., Illinois Tool Works, Inc., Manitowoc, The Middleby Corporation, Bettcher Industries, Inc., and Equipamientos Crnicos, S.L. (Mainca). Other players profiled in this report include Yanagiya Machinery Co., Ltd., Gold Peg International, Henan Welly Machinery Equipment Co., Ltd., Zigma International, and Shunling Refrigeration Kitchenware Equipment.

Asia-Pacific Meat Processing Equipment Key Market Segments :

By Meat Type

– Processed beef

– Processed pork

– Processed mutton

– Others

By Type

– Cutting equipment

– Blending equipment

– Tenderizing equipment

– Filling equipment

– Dicing equipment

– Grinding equipment

– Smoking equipment

– Massaging equipment

– Others

By Application

– Fresh processed meat

– Raw cooked meat

– Precooked meat

– Raw fermented sausage

– Cured meat

– Dried meat

– Others

By Country

– India

– China

– Japan

– Korea

– Australia

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

