CANNABIDIOL (CBD) MARKET: GLOBAL DEMAND, SHARE, TRENDS, SEGMENTATION, REGIONAL OUTLOOK, COMPETITIVE STRATEGIES AND FORECASTS, 2019 TO 2025

the report provides a brief introduction of the market and deals with detailed research methodology for calculating market size and forecasts, secondary data sources used and the primary inputs which were taken for data validation

Cannabidiol (CBD) is a natural botanical concentrate that is high in the compound CBD. Of the more than 85 cannabinoids so far identified in the cannabis plant, CBD is the second most common after tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

And in our report, the Cannabidiol (CBD) product refers in particular to Cannabidiol (CBD) Oil.

Cannabidiol (CBD) is a natural botanical concentrate that is high in the compound CBD. Of the more than 85 cannabinoids so far identified in the cannabis plant, CBD is the second most common after tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

Presently, the production of Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) is mainly concentrated in Europe and North America. Many producer of Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) in the industry have formed an integrated industry chain, from the industrial hemp to downstream industries. Most of them can provide various finished products of Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) to customers directly.

According to this study, over the next five years the Cannabidiol (CBD) market will register a 34.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1316.4 million by 2024, from US$ 296.4 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Cannabidiol (CBD) business, shared in Chapter 3.

Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4051603-global-cannabidiol-cbd-market-growth-2019-2024

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Cannabidiol (CBD) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Cannabidiol (CBD) value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Hemp-derived Type

Marijuana-derived Type

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Pharmaceuticals Industry

Food Industry

Cosmetics Industry

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Kazmira

CW Hemp/CW Botanicals

Freedom Leaf

Green Road

Medical Marijuana

Folium Biosciences

HempLife Today

Cannavest

Pharmahemp

ENDOCA

CBD American Shaman

NuLeaf Naturals

Select Oil

K.I.N.D. Concentrates

Canopy Growth Corporation

Aphria

Emblem Cannabis Oils

Whistler

The Lab

Absolute Terps

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Cannabidiol (CBD) Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Cannabidiol (CBD) Segment by Type

2.2.1 Hemp-derived Type

2.2.2 Marijuana-derived Type

2.3 Cannabidiol (CBD) Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Cannabidiol (CBD) Segment by Application

2.4.1 Pharmaceuticals Industry

2.4.2 Food Industry

2.4.3 Cosmetics Industry

2.4.4 Other

2.5 Cannabidiol (CBD) Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Cannabidiol (CBD) by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.2.2 Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.3 Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Sale Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Manufacturers

3.4.1 Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Manufacturers

3.4.2 Players Cannabidiol (CBD) Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Cannabidiol (CBD) by Regions

4.1 Cannabidiol (CBD) by Regions

4.1.1 Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Consumption by Regions

4.1.2 Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Value by Regions

4.2 Americas Cannabidiol (CBD) Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Cannabidiol (CBD) Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Cannabidiol (CBD) Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Cannabidiol (CBD) Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Cannabidiol (CBD) Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Cannabidiol (CBD) Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

5.1.2 Americas Cannabidiol (CBD) Value by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 Americas Cannabidiol (CBD) Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Cannabidiol (CBD) Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Cannabidiol (CBD) Consumption by Countries

6.1.1 APAC Cannabidiol (CBD) Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

6.1.2 APAC Cannabidiol (CBD) Value by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 APAC Cannabidiol (CBD) Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Cannabidiol (CBD) Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

……Also Read



2019 Global CBD Hemp Oil Industry Depth Research Report

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com