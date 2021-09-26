Capnography Devices Market to 2027 – Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Edan Instruments, Inc., Infinium Medical, Criticare Technologies, Inc., Burtons Medical Equipment Ltd, Koninklijke Philips

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global capnography devices market based on product, technology, application, and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Capnography devices market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The capnography devices market is expected to grow in the forecast period owing to key factors such as development of portable/point-of-care capnography devices, clinical benefits of capnography equipment over pulse oximetry, and evolving guidelines related to the clinical use of capnography. The market is likely to experience the growth opportunities in the increased availability of clinical evidence to support capnography monitoring, and emerging markets.

Capnography is the procedure of monitoring partial pressure or concentration of carbon dioxide in respiratory gases by using capnogram. It is majorly used as a monitoring tool during intensive care and anesthesia. Capnography supports anesthesiologists to prevent the hypoxia and help to determine the situations that can lead to hypoxia and may cause irreversible brain damage. So, capnography is broadly used in endoscopic suites, emergency rooms, x-ray rooms, and on-site emergency and trauma centres.

The “Global Capnography Devices Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical devices industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global capnography devices market with detailed market segmentation by product, technology, application, end user and geography. The global capnography devices market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading capnography devices market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The key players operating in the capnography devices market include, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Edan Instruments, Inc., Infinium Medical, Criticare Technologies, Inc., Burtons Medical Equipment Ltd, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic, NIHON KOHDEN, Schiller, and Smiths Group PLC among others.

The global capnography devices market is segmented on the basis of product, technology, application, and end user. Based on product, the market is segmented as capnometers and capnography accessories. Capnometers are further sub-segmented into handheld capnometers, conventional capnometers, multiparameter capnometers, and standalone capnometers. Based on the technology, the market is segmented as sidestream capnography and mainstream capnography. On the basis of application, the capnography devices market segmentation is classified as cardiac care, trauma & emergency care, respiratory monitoring, and others. On the basis of end user, the capnography devices market segmentation is classified as hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and home care.

North America is expected to contribute to the largest share in the capnography devices market in the forecast period due to large target patient population in the region and the strong presence of device manufacturers are the major factors that have resulted in the significant adoption of capnography equipment. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing region due to the expeditiously improving healthcare systems, rising healthcare expenditure, and increasing awareness levels pertaining to the adoption of capnography technology.The report analyzes factors affecting capnography devices market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the capnography devices market in these regions.