CRISPR Global Market 2018 Top Key Players – Thermo Fisher Scientific, Editas Medicine, Caribou Biosciences, CRISPR Therapeutics, Intellia Therapeutics and Forecast to 2025
This report focuses on the global CRISPR status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the CRISPR development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Editas Medicine
Caribou Biosciences
CRISPR Therapeutics
Intellia Therapeutics
Cellectis
Horizon Discovery Plc
Sigma Aldrich
Precision Biosciences
Genscript
Sangamo Biosciences
Lonza Group Limited
Integrated DNA Technologies
New England Biolabs
Origene Technologies
Get Free sample Report @ www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3640888-global-cris…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Type I
Type II
Market segment by Application, split into
Genome Editing
Genetic Engineering
GRNA Database/Gene Library
CRISPR Plasmid
Human Stem Cells
Genetically Modified Organisms/Crops
Cell Line Engineering
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Complete Report Details @ www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3640888-global-crispr-mark…
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global CRISPR Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Type I
1.4.3 Type II
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global CRISPR Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Genome Editing
1.5.3 Genetic Engineering
1.5.4 GRNA Database/Gene Library
1.5.5 CRISPR Plasmid
1.5.6 Human Stem Cells
1.5.7 Genetically Modified Organisms/Crops
1.5.8 Cell Line Engineering
1.5.9 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 CRISPR Market Size
2.2 CRISPR Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 CRISPR Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 CRISPR Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
…………
https://www.openpr.com/news/1467855/CRISPR-Global-Market-2018-Top-Key-Players-Thermo-Fisher-Scientific-Editas-Medicine-Caribou-Biosciences-CRISPR-Therapeutics-Intellia-Therapeutics-and-Forecast-to-2025.html
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific
12.1.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 CRISPR Introduction
12.1.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Revenue in CRISPR Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Recent Development
12.2 Editas Medicine
12.2.1 Editas Medicine Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 CRISPR Introduction
12.2.4 Editas Medicine Revenue in CRISPR Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Editas Medicine Recent Development
12.3 Caribou Biosciences
12.3.1 Caribou Biosciences Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 CRISPR Introduction
12.3.4 Caribou Biosciences Revenue in CRISPR Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Caribou Biosciences Recent Development
12.4 CRISPR Therapeutics
12.4.1 CRISPR Therapeutics Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 CRISPR Introduction
12.4.4 CRISPR Therapeutics Revenue in CRISPR Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 CRISPR Therapeutics Recent Development
12.5 Intellia Therapeutics
12.5.1 Intellia Therapeutics Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 CRISPR Introduction
12.5.4 Intellia Therapeutics Revenue in CRISPR Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Intellia Therapeutics Recent Development
12.6 Cellectis
12.6.1 Cellectis Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 CRISPR Introduction
12.6.4 Cellectis Revenue in CRISPR Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Cellectis Recent Development
12.7 Horizon Discovery Plc
12.7.1 Horizon Discovery Plc Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 CRISPR Introduction
12.7.4 Horizon Discovery Plc Revenue in CRISPR Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Horizon Discovery Plc Recent Development
12.8 Sigma Aldrich
12.8.1 Sigma Aldrich Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 CRISPR Introduction
12.8.4 Sigma Aldrich Revenue in CRISPR Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Sigma Aldrich Recent Development
……..CONTINUED
About Us
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, Industry research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.
NORAH TRENT
Partner Relations & Marketing Manager
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)