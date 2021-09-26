Digital Therapeutics Market is growing at a revenue of US$ 8,941.1 Million by 2025 with CAGR of 20.8% by Major Industry Players – Noom, 2Morrow, Livongo Health, Proteus Digital Health, WellDoc

Diabetes is one of the most prevalent medical conditions, owing to various factors. Accordingly, there has been an increase in the awareness regarding diabetes among the population across the globe. However, there is still large amount of population unaware of having diabetes, due to presence of less symptoms. As per a data published IDF Diabetes Atlas – 8th Edition, around 212.4 million people or half (50.0%) of all people between the age group 20-79 years with diabetes are estimated to be unaware of their disease. Additionally, people with undiagnosed diabetes have a higher usage of healthcare services compared to people without diabetes, and consequently likely to incur larger healthcare expenditures. With almost half the population being unaware of having diabetes, there is an urgent need to screen, diagnose as well as provide suitable care to people with diabetes. The rise in the number of undiagnosed diabetes cases are expected to mainly due to dearth in adequate screening facilities in low as well as high income countries.

According to a new market research study titled ‘Digital Therapeutics Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Application and Distribution Channel, the global digital therapeutics market is expected to reach US$ 8,941.1 Mn in 2025 from US$ 1,993.2 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 20.8% from 2018-2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global digital therapeutics market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth. The market is expected to grow due to the rising pressure on healthcare providers to reduce healthcare costs, rising prevalence of chronic diseases and rising in the number of partnerships and collaborations in the market are the major factors that anticipated to propel the growth for the digital therapeutics market in the forecast period. However, increasing rate of cyber threat and rise in data security issues are expected to act as a major challenges hindering the market growth in the forecast period.

The objective of the study is to describe, define, and forecast the digital therapeutics market by application, distribution channel, and region.

The report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates digital therapeutics market dynamics effecting the digital therapeutics market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions. The report also includes the profiles of key manufacturing companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

The report segments the global digital therapeutics market as follows:

• Global Digital Therapeutics Market – By Application

• Diabetes

• Cardiovascular Diseases

• Central Nervous System (CNS) Disease

• Respiratory Diseases

• Smoking Cessation

• Musculoskeletal Diseases

• Other Applications

• Global Digital Therapeutics Market – By Distribution Channel

• Patients

• Providers

• Payers

• Employers

