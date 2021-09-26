Flip Flops Industry Growth Rate and Market Segment by Regions/Countries

Analytical Research Cognizance: Statistical Analysis for Flip Flops Market Report capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export. The report will assist reader with better understanding and decision making.

Flip Flops are a type of sandal, typically worn as a form of casual wear. They consist of a flat sole held loosely on the foot by a Y-shaped strap known as a toe thong that passes between the first and second toes and around both sides of the foot.

Scope of the Report:

Americas are dominating the flip flops market, driven by the strong demand from large population and great spending power especially in South America. Asia Pacific is the fast growing regions, benefit by the large population, rapid fast-growing economy and disposable income. In future, the Asia Pacific regions will play more important role in the world. Africa is also an important market.

The worldwide market for Flip Flops is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.4% over the next five years, will reach 11900 million US$ in 2024, from 8680 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Flip Flops in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Havaianas

Ipanema (Grendene)

REEF

Deckers Brands

Crocs

Monsoon Accessorize

Clarks

Fat Face

Roxy/Quiksilver

Tory Burch

Kate Spade New York

Nike

Adidas

Skechers

Kappa

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

EVA Flip Flops

PVC Flip Flops

Rubber Flip Flops

EVA+Rubber Flip Flops

Others Flip Flops

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Women Flip Flops

Men Flip Flops

Girls Flip Flops

Boys Flip Flops

