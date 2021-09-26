Fortified Dairy Products Market in Manufacturing Ravishing Growth By 2027: Arla Foods Ltd, China Modern Dairy Holdings Ltd., Dean Foods, Fonterra Co-operative Group 

The reports cover key developments in the fortified dairy products market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from fortified dairy products market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for fortified dairy products in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the fortified dairy products market.

The report also includes the profiles of key fortified dairy products companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

Arla Foods Ltd

China Modern Dairy Holdings Ltd.

Dean Foods

Fonterra Co-operative Group

FrieslandCampina

Guangming Dairy Co., Ltd.

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd.

Nestle S.A.

SanCor Cooperatives United Limited

The Kraft Heinz Company

Fortification is the process of improving the nutritional value of the product by the addition of vitamins, minerals and other nutrients. Vitamin A, vitamin D and iron are mostly used for fortification in dairy products. Dairy products are often fortified to reduce the rate of diseases and deficiencies that are especially common among kids. In addition, fortification in milk helps in improving the calcium absorption rate and maintain its level in blood. Other dairy products like cheese, butter and yogurt also undergo fortification to enhance their nutritional value. Pregnant women are often advised to consume milk fortified with folic acid for their good health.

The fortified dairy products market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rising disposable incomes and improved living standards leading to the inclusion of fortified food products in the diet. Several health benefits associated with the product have gained traction among nations suffering from vitamin D deficiency and malnutrition problem, thereby, propelling the growth of the fortified dairy products market. However, price affordability among major economic and lower middle-class segment is a major restraint for the fortified dairy products market. Nonetheless, growing awareness and popularity of the product among emerging economies would yield lucrative opportunities for the fortified dairy products market and the major players involved during the forecast period.

The global fortified dairy products market is segmented on the basis of product type, micronutrient and sales channel. Based on product type, the market is segmented as milk, milk powder and formula, flavored milk, cheese, dairy based yogurt, others. On the basis of the micronutrient, the market is segmented as vitamins, minerals and others. The market on the basis of the sales channel, is classified as modern trade, convenience stores, departmental stores, drug stores, online stores and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global fortified dairy products market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The fortified dairy products market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting fortified dairy products market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the fortified dairy products market in these regions.

