GLOBAL ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE SENSORS MARKET 2018 – INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, STRATEGIES AND FORECAST TO 2025

The report covers the analysis and forecast of an artificial intelligence sensor on global as well as regional level. The study provides historic data of 2016 along with the forecast for the period between 2017 and 2025 based on revenue (US$ Mn).

The study provides a detailed view of the artificial intelligence sensors market, by segmenting it based on technology type, by application, and regional demand. Robust, artificial sensors development for detecting faults and changes occurs in environment is the important factors propelling the growth for artificial sensors market in the near future. Increasing adoption of AI sensors in commercial sectors and development of machine learning algorithms for manufacturing the advances sensors product is another prime factor driving the market demand. Additionally, extensive use of artificial intelligence sensors in healthcare, home appliance, and in many other makes the market demanding in the near future.

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The segmentation also includes by technology type, and by application in all regions. These include different business strategies adopted by the leading players and their recent developments.

A comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics that is inclusive of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities is part of the report. Additionally, the report includes potential opportunities in the artificial intelligence sensors at the global and regional levels. Market dynamics are the factors which impact the market growth, so their analysis helps understand the ongoing trends of the global market. Therefore, the report provides the forecast of the global market for the period from 2017 to 2025, along with offering an inclusive study of the artificial intelligence sensors market.

The report provides the size of the artificial intelligence sensors market in 2017 and the forecast for the next nine years up to 2025. The size of the global artificial intelligence sensors market is provided in terms of revenue. Market revenue is defined in US$ Mn. The market dynamics prevalent in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America has been taken into account in estimating the growth of the global market.

Market estimates for this study have been based on revenue being derived through regional pricing trends. The artificial intelligence sensors has been analyzed based on expected demand. We have used the bottom-up approach to estimate the global revenue of the artificial intelligence sensors, split into regions. Based on, technology type, and by application we have summed up the individual revenues from all the regions to achieve the global revenue for artificial intelligence sensors. Companies were considered for the market share analysis, based on their innovation and application and revenue generation. In the absence of specific data related to the sales of artificial intelligence sensors product several privately held companies, calculated assumptions have been made in view of the company’s penetration and regional presence.

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes the market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Augury Systems, Building Robotics, Glassbeam, Maana, PointGrab, Sentenai, Tellmeplus, Tachyus, Versos Systems, and United Technology .

The global artificial intelligence sensors has been segmented into:

Global Artificial Intelligence Sensors Market: By Technology Type

• Neural networks

• Case- based reasoning

• Inductive learning

• Ambient- intelligence

• others

Global Artificial Intelligence Sensors Market: By Application

• Health monitoring

• Maintenance & inspection

• Biosensor

• Human- computer interaction

• Others

Global Artificial Intelligence Sensors Market: By Geography

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o U.K.

o France

o Germany

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o India

o China

o Japan

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

