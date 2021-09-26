Global Automotive Electronics Control Unit Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 6.2% and Will Reach 50000 Million US$ in 2023

The automotive electronic control unit refers to a control device that is composed of integrated circuits and is used to implement a series of functions such as analyzing and processing data. Widely used in the car, and the integration is getting higher and higher. The automotive electronic control unit is mainly composed of input circuits, A/D (analog/digital) converters, microcomputers and output circuits.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Automotive Electronics Control Unit in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The high demand for automotive electronic control units is due to the growth in awareness of fuel efficiency and emission control among the manufacturers. An automotive electronic control unit is embedded systems that controls electrical subsystems in a vehicle. The various types of electronic control unit include Engine Control Module (ECM), Powertrain Control Module (PCM), Transmission Control Module (TCM), Brake Control Module (BCM), Body Control Module (BCM) and Suspension Control Module (SCM). These components transmits the vehicle performance to the electronic control unit.

The driving factor for the growth of electronic control unit market are low emission and higher fuel efficiency, increasing sales of new vehicles, strict government regulations on reducing vehicle emission, technological advancements and emerging economies. However, the high cost of electronic control unit system acts as a barrier for the growth of automotive electronic control unit market.

Automotive Electronic control Unit Market: Regional Analysis- Asia-Pacific market is dominating the market of automotive electronic control unit market due to growth in strict regulation on vehicle emission, rising disposable income and growing new vehicle registration. Development of automotive manufacturing industries in APAC region such as China, Japan and Indonesia are driving the market for automotive electronic control units. The market in the developing countries is largely driven by economic growth and ongoing industrialization, which helps in production of motor vehicles and other manufacturing output. North America is referred to as the second-largest automotive electronic control units market due to factors such as large customer base and high disposable income of end-users have fuelled the demand for vehicles in the country.

The worldwide market for Automotive Electronics Control Unit is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.2% over the next five years, will reach 50000 million US$ in 2023, from 37000 million US$ in 2017.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Autoliv

Bosch

Denso

Continental

TRW Automotive

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Transmission Control System

Engine Management System

Antilock Braking System

Climate Control System

Power Steering System

Airbag Restraint System

Body Controls System

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Utility Vehicles

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

