Global Blenders & Juicers Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

This report researches the worldwide Blenders & Juicers market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Blenders & Juicers breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Blenders and juicers are two very different beasts, with two quite different purposes. They both process tasty fruit and veggies into a delicious, nutritious drink but the way they do it, and the end result, is not the same at all.

A juicer separates the fiber from the rest of the fruit or vegetables. This leaves only the juice for you to drink. The remaining fiber pulp is discarded. This means that you can pack more fruit or veggies in per cup and you get all your vitamins and nutrients in the most easily digestible form.

A blender processes the whole fruit or vegetable, including the fiber. This makes a thicker drink (usually called a smoothie) which takes longer to digest. You still get all the nutrients, but they are released more slowly. This satisfies your appetite and leaves you feel fuller for longer.

The technical barriers of blenders and juicers are high, and the core technology of blenders and juicers concentrates in relative large companies including Omega, Breville, Oster (Sunbeam), Hurom, Braun, Cuisinart, Joyoung, Supor, and Midea. These companies concentrate in China, Europe, and North America. China is the largest producer.

Global Blenders & Juicers market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Blenders & Juicers.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Blenders & Juicers capacity, production, value, price and market share of Blenders & Juicers in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Omega

Breville

Oster(Sunbeam)

Hurom

Braun

Cuisinart

Kuvings

Philips

Panasonic

Electrolux

Joyoung

Supor

Midea

Donlim(Guangdong Xinbao)

SKG

Bear

ACA(Elec-Tech)

Deer

Xibeile(Shuai Jia)

Ouke

Hanssem

Blenders & Juicers Breakdown Data by Type

Blenders

Juicers

Blenders & Juicers Breakdown Data by Application

Commercial Consumption

Household Consumption

Blenders & Juicers Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Blenders & Juicers Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Blenders & Juicers capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Blenders & Juicers manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Blenders & Juicers :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



