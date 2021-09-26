The global construction lasers market is expected to reach $3,363.0 million by 2025, from $2,394.6 million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2018 to 2025. Construction lasers are used at construction sites for accurate measurement of length, angle, alignment, and elevation.

In construction and surveying applications, the laser level is a measurement tool, which consists of a laser beam projector affixed to a tripod or used in a handy manner. The tool is leveled according to the accuracy of the device and projects a fixed green or red beam about the vertical and/or horizontal axis. The following are a few indoor and outdoor applications of construction lasers, in which aligning and plumbing walls, leveling floors, ensuring ease of installation in drop ceiling, checking door or window heights easily, installing chair rails and wainscoting in homes, and aligning shelves, cabinets, and trims are indoor applications of laser levels. Whereas, outdoor applications of laser levels include using for any type of basic surveys, facilitating masonry alignment, conducting site layout, checking land elevations, aligning fences, posts, and decks, and contouring farming or drainage.

New infrastructure has been constructed globally to cater to the requirement of growth in population. This, in turn, drives the growth of the residential and commercial building sectors. Furthermore, there is an increase in the global demand for construction lasers, owing to the development of smart cities in many countries. In addition, the emerging economies provide favorable environment for construction of different residential and commercial complexes. The region has increased its spending on improving the existing infrastructure, owing to the growing need among the local population. This expenditure results in the launch of new construction projects, which provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the construction lasers market. However, construction lasers require regular maintenance for proper functioning. Therefore, factors, such as high maintenance cost and frequent replacement of diodes and other laser beam generators, impede the growth of the construction lasers market.

Key benefits for Construction Lasers Market:

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global construction lasers industry along with the current trends & future estimations to elucidate imminent investment pockets.

– Information about key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and their impact analysis on the market is provided.

– Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers that operate in the industry.

– The quantitative analysis of the construction lasers market from 2018 to 2025 is provided to determine the market potential.

Construction Lasers Key Market Segments:

By Product

– Rotary level laser

– Liner laser level

– Plumb/dot laser

– Others

By Range

– 1ft to 100ft

– 101ft to 200ft

– 201ft and above

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– U.K.

– France

– Russia

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle-East

– Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

– AdirPro

– Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

– Hilti Corporation

– Johnson Level & Tool Mfg. Co., Inc.

– Kapro Industries Ltd.

– Pacific Laser Systems (Fortive Corporation)

– Robert Bosch GmbH

– STABILA Messgerte Gustav Ullrich GmbH

– Trimble, Inc. (Spectra Precision)

– Topcon Corporation (Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc.)

